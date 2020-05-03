Tampa Bay Rays' Blake Snell wins 'MLB The Show' Players League championship
Snell defeated Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito in the final round of the video game tournament
The 'MLB The Show' Players League concluded Sunday with Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Blake Snell claiming the championship. Snell swept Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito in three games to win the inaugural title, capping off an impressive postseason run. Over the three-round playoff Snell went 7-1 with a 30-13 run differential.
With the MLB season delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the league-hosted a video-game tournament that kept baseball-hungry fans entertained. The tournament saw representatives from all 30 teams compete against one another in a 29-game virtual season. Fans watched the players' three-inning games through streaming platforms in addition to ESPN, ESPN2, MLB Network and FS1.
After the season, The Players League conducted an award ceremony. Players accounted for 70 percent of the vote with fans responsible for the remaining 30 percent.
Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo, who finished just behind Snell in the regular-season standings at 23-6, won Best Player. Baltimore Orioles outfielder Dwight Smith Jr. (19-10) won best manager. In-game MVP, the most impressive virtual player, went to the New York Yankees' Aaron Hicks. Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette won Best Twitch Name thanks to his "BoFlows" online username and Kansas City Royals outfielder Brett Phillips won Most Entertaining Streamer. Best Reaction went to Rhys Hoskins and Cole Tucker, in which Hoskins jokingly named Tucker's unborn child.
The top eight teams – Snell, Gallo, Bichette, Jeff McNeil, Smith Jr., Giolito, Ian Happ and Gavin Lux – advanced to the TV-broadcasted postseason tournament. The quarterfinals began Friday on FS1 and consisted of a best-of-three series, with Snell, McNeil, Happ and Giolito advancing. On Saturday, Snell and Gio defeated McNeil and Gio respectively, in best-of-three tournaments. Snell then needed only three games to defeat Giolito Sunday in the best-of-five championship.
To make the league even more interesting, the MLB, MLB Players Association and Sony Interactive Entertainment donated $5,000 on behalf of each participating player to a Boys & Girls Club affiliate in that player's area. In addition, the winner of the league, Snell, earned a $25,000 donation to his team's nearest Boys & Girls Club.
Here a complete list of the final standings:
AL East
Blake Snell - Rays (24-5)
Bo Bichette - Blue Jays (21-8)
Dwight Smith Jr. - Orioles (19-10)
Tommy Kanhle - Yankees (18-11)
Eduardo Rodriguez - Red Sox (2-27)
AL Central
Lucas Giolito - White Sox (19-10)
Trevor May - Twins (18-11)
Brett Phillips - Royals (15-14)
Niko Goodrum - Tigers (7-22)
Carlos Santana - Indians (7-22)
AL West
Joey Gallo - Rangers (23-6)
Jesus Luzardo - Athletics (14-15)
Lance McCullers Jr. - Astros (15-14)
Ty Buttrey - Angels (8-21)
Carl Edwards Jr. - Mariners (10-19)
NL East
Jeff McNeil - Mets (21-8)
Luke Jackson - Braves (13-16)
Rhys Hoskins - Phillies (13-16)
Ryne Stanek - Marlins (10-19)
NL Central
Amir Garrett - Reds (17-12)
Josh Hader - Brewers (17-12)
Ian Happ - Cubs (19-10)
Matt Carpenter - Cardinals (13-16)
Cole Tucker - Pirates (7-22)
NL West
Gavin Lux - Dodgers (19-10)
Fernando Tatis Jr. - Padres (17-12)
Jon Duplantier - Diamondbacks (15-14)
Hunter Pence - Giants (11-18)
David Dahl - Rockies (6-23)
CBS Sports HQ Newsletter
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Red Sox could tweak uniforms
Could the Red Sox get a new uniform? Maybe, but the classic look is unlikely to change
-
Former All-Star Matt Keough dead at 64
Keough pitched in the majors from 1977-86
-
Report: MLB hopes to play in home parks
As always, feasibility and safety are the primary concerns
-
Pujols has ruled out playing beyond 2021
Pujols has already clinched a spot in the Hall of Fame
-
O's teammates surprise Mancini on call
Orioles players are pledging to #F16HT with their teammate
-
10 players to know from KBO, CPBL
Here are 10 of the world's best baseball players currently in action
-
Manfred defends Astros' punishment
The MLB commissioner was asked plenty of questions about the Astros on Sunday
-
Live updates: 2020 HoF announcement
The results of the BBWAA vote for the 2020 Hall of Fame class were announced on Tuesday