Twins join Yankees, Dodgers, and Astros as MLB has four 100-win teams for first time

The Twins picked up an abbreviated 6-2 victory over the Royals on Friday night -- the game was called because of rain after six and a half innings -- and for the first time since 1965, Minnesota has notched a 100-win season. This puts them in the 2019 company of the Astros, Dodgers, and Yankees, and that means MLB history:

Yes, for the first time in MLB history we have four 100-win teams in a single season. More:

The @Twins join the Astros, Yankees and Dodgers in the 100-win club this season.



This is the...



- First season ever with four 100-win teams

- Second season with three 100-win teams in one league (2018 AL)

- First season with all division winners in a league with 100 wins — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) September 28, 2019

Coming into Friday night, we actually had a shot at having five 100-win teams -- the Braves entered their three-game road series against the Mets with 97 wins -- but they suffered their 63rd loss of the season.

Heavily aiding these win totals are of course the tanking teams. We've got three 100-loss teams for just the 11th time ever (the record is four 100-loss teams in 2002), and it's possible that fully one-third of the teams in MLB this season will lose 90 or more games. For now, though, let's keep it positive and shout-out the Twins for reaching this hallowed mark.