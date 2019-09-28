Twins join Yankees, Dodgers, and Astros as MLB has four 100-win teams for first time
Never before has MLB had this many 100-win teams in the same season
The Twins picked up an abbreviated 6-2 victory over the Royals on Friday night -- the game was called because of rain after six and a half innings -- and for the first time since 1965, Minnesota has notched a 100-win season. This puts them in the 2019 company of the Astros, Dodgers, and Yankees, and that means MLB history:
Yes, for the first time in MLB history we have four 100-win teams in a single season. More:
Coming into Friday night, we actually had a shot at having five 100-win teams -- the Braves entered their three-game road series against the Mets with 97 wins -- but they suffered their 63rd loss of the season.
Heavily aiding these win totals are of course the tanking teams. We've got three 100-loss teams for just the 11th time ever (the record is four 100-loss teams in 2002), and it's possible that fully one-third of the teams in MLB this season will lose 90 or more games. For now, though, let's keep it positive and shout-out the Twins for reaching this hallowed mark.
