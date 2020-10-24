Khabib Nurmagomedov is once again the most dominant lightweight in the world. "The Eagle" dismantled Justin Gaethje with a second-round submission in the main event of UFC 254 to retain his title and unify with Gaethje's interim belt.

Nurmagomedov (29-0) stood toe-to-toe with arguably the most dangerous striker in the division for the entire first round before taking him down in the second and securing the arm triangle choke. After the fight, Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from the sport as he does not want to compete without his father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, by his side any longer.

In the co-main event, Robert Whittaker showed he's still a problem at 185 pounds with a strong victory over Jared Cannonier. The win is likely to elevate Whittaker into a rematch with champion Israel Adesanya, who won the belt from Whittaker by TKO in 2019.

UFC 254 fight card results

Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) def. Justin Gaethje second-round submission (triangle choke)

Robert Whittaker def. Jared Cannonier via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)



Alexander Volkov def. Walt Harris via second-round TKO (kick, punches)

Phillip Hawes def. Jacob Malkoun via first-round TKO (punches)

Lauren Murphy def. Liliya Shakirova via second-round submission (rear-naked choke)

Magomed Ankalaev def. Ion Cutelaba via first-round TKO (punches)

Tai Tuivasa def. Stefan Struve via first-round TKO (punches)

Casey Kenney def. Nathaniel Wood via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)



Shavkat Rakhmonov def. Alex Oliveira via first-round submission (guillotine choke)

Da-Un Jung vs. Sam Alvey fight to split draw (29-28, 28-29, 28-28)

Miranda Maverick def. Liana Jojua via first-round TKO (doctor stoppage)

Joel Alvarez def. Alexander Yakovlev via first-round submission (armbar)

