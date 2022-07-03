All eyes of the combat world are on Las Vegas this week with the return of UFC's biggest event of the year. International Fight Week is set to be capped off by UFC 276 on Saturday night with an absolutely loaded fight card set for the T-Mobile Arena. A pair of title fights top the marquee, but the undercard also features some legendary names looking to pick up big wins.

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya welcomes his latest challenge in the form of a destructive knockout artist in the form of Jared Cannonier. The veteran from Alaska gets his first chance at gold at 37 after journeying through both the heavyweight and light heavyweight divisions before settling in at 185 pounds. Adesanya, meanwhile, maintains a perfect record at middleweight with his lone defeat coming in an attempt to earn a second title at 205 pounds.

Meanwhile, the first title fight to hit the Octagon on Saturday marks a long awaited trilogy when featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski takes on Max Holloway. Volkanovski enters on an amazing 20-fight win streak, including a pair of victories over Holloway in their first two meetings. Holloway, however, bounced back from those defeats to remind everyone why he is the top challenger to the title with wins over Calvin Kattar and Yair Rodriguez.

That and much more are on deck for Fourth of July weekend in Sin City. Be sure to stay locked to this page for the latest news and updates to the fight card. You can also follow our live coverage of UFC 276 with updates, highlights and more from the T-Mobile Arena.

UFC 276 fight card, odds, results

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Israel Adesanya (c) -490 vs. Jared Cannonier +370, middleweight championship

Alexander Volkanovski (c) -210 vs. Max Holloway +175, featherweight championship

Sean Strickland -120 vs. Alex Pereira +100, middleweights



Robbie Lawler -120 vs. Bryan Barberena +100, welterweights

Sean O'Malley -310 vs. Pedro Munhoz +250, bantamweights

Jalin Turner -150 vs. Brad Riddell +125, lightweights

Jim Miller -190 vs. Donald Cerrone +160, welterweights

Ian Garry def. Gabriel Green via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Dricus Du Plessis def. Brad Tavares via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Andre Muniz def. Uriah Hall via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Maycee Barber def. Jessica Eye via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Julija Stoliarenko def. Jessica Rose-Clark via first-round submission (armbar)

UFC 276 info

Date: July 2

July 2 Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $74.99

UFC 276 countdown

