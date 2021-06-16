The NBA has handed out most of its individual awards throughout the postseason, but on Tuesday, it announced the recipients of one of the league's highest individual honors: the All-NBA Teams. Each year, media voters select the league's six best guards, six best forwards and three best centers from the concluded regular season and organize them into three separate teams.

Now, we know what the voters have decided. Below are all three of the 2020-21 All-NBA Teams.

All-NBA First Team

All-NBA Second Team

All-NBA Third Team

Randle and Beal are the only first-time honorees among the 15 selections. James, on the other hand, was named to an All-NBA Team for a record 17th time, though this was only his third Second-Team selection. James and Paul were the two oldest players to be selected at 36. Doncic was the youngest at 22.

Six players who made last year's All-NBA Teams missed the cut this season. Anthony Davis and James Harden both made the First Team last season, but injuries deprived them of an opportunity to repeat this season. Pascal Siakam was the lone Second-Team finisher from last season to miss out this time around, and Ben Simmons, Jayson Tatum and Russell Westbrook all missed the cut after making the Third Team last season. Randle, Irving, George, Curry, Beal and Embiid were their replacements.

An interesting note in the era of super teams is that only one team managed to have two players selected this season. The Clippers saw both Leonard and George honored. The remaining 13 selections played for 13 different teams. Injuries to Davis, Harden and Kevin Durant deprived the Lakers and Nets of that same opportunity, but remember, three teams were responsible for seven of the NBA's All-Defensive selections, which were announced Monday night. The best teams often dominate these selections, but there was quite a bit of parity this season.

Two players should be especially grateful for their selections. Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is now eligible for a Rose Rule rookie extension, thanks to his All-NBA selection. That means he can earn up to 30 percent of the cap when his new deal kicks in for the 2022-23 season. Joel Embiid earned super-max eligibility by making an All-NBA team as well. As he is in an older age bracket, he is eligible for 35 percent of the cap if he signs an extension this offseason. That extension would kick in for the 2023-24 season.

The last remaining individual player honors to be announced are the All-Rookie teams and the Rookie of the Year award.