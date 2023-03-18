The Los Angeles Clippers will try to keep moving up in the Western Conference standings when they host the Orlando Magic on Saturday afternoon. Los Angeles has won four straight games since suffering a five-game losing skid, jumping to fifth place in the conference standings. Orlando has lost five of its last six contests, falling to Phoenix in a 116-113 final on Thursday.

Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. ET from Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles is favored by 7 points in the latest Clippers vs. Magic odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 227.5.

Clippers vs. Magic spread: Clippers -7

Clippers vs. Magic over/under: 227.5 points

Clippers vs. Magic money line: Los Angeles -320, Orlando +250

Why the Clippers can cover

Los Angeles has taken advantage of its five-game homestand, winning four games against the Grizzlies, Raptors, Knicks and Warriors. The Clippers withstood 50 points from Stephen Curry on Wednesday, as Kawhi Leonard scored 30 points and center Ivica Zubac posted a double-double with 19 points and 16 rebounds. They have used their four-game hot streak to move into fifth place in the Western Conference.

Russell Westbrook nearly finished with a triple-double against Golden State, recording 15 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Orlando has lost five of its last six games and is midway through a four-game road trip, making this a difficult scheduling spot against a rested opponent. The Clippers have won eight of their last nine home games against the Magic, who have only covered the spread four times in their last 12 games.

Why the Magic can cover

Orlando led for most of the first half in its narrow loss to Phoenix on Thursday, covering the 8-point spread in the 116-113 final. Point guard Markelle Fultz had 25 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, while guard Franz Wagner added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Fultz missed the first 21 games of the campaign due to a toe injury, but he has scored 20-plus points three times this month.

The Magic are led by Rookie of the Year favorite Paolo Banchero, who is averaging 20.1 points per game. He led Orlando to a 116-111 overtime win against the Clippers when these teams met on Dec. 7, scoring 23 points. Leonard, who is averaging 23.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game for Los Angeles, will sit out on Saturday to manage a knee injury.

