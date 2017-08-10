NBA 2017-18 Christmas Day Schedule: Warriors-Cavs highlights five-game slate

If you were trying to guess which games would show up on the NBA Christmas Day schedule, you probably got at least one of them right.

A matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers highlights a five-game slate, three of which will be broadcast on ABC. Here is the full schedule for Christmas Day:

NBA Christmas Day Schedule

The Cavs and Warriors have met on Christmas each of the past two seasons, with the home team winning both games. The Warriors won, 89-83 in 2015 and the Cavs won a 109-108 nail-biter in 2016 with Kyrie Irving hitting the go-ahead jumper with 3.4 seconds left in the game.

The Cavs and Warriors have met in the last three NBA Finals, and are the favorites to meet once again in 2017-18.