With the Los Angeles Lakers out of the playoff picture this season, the question about what to do with some of the big names on their roster and NBA DFS lineups looms large. LeBron James (ankle), Anthony Davis (foot) and Russell Westbrook (shoulder) are all sitting Thursday, forcing daily Fantasy basketball owners to look elsewhere for Lakers on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Perhaps, players such as Austin Reaves or Malik Monk might be names to consider in tonight's NBA DFS player pool.

Monk has bounced in-and-out of the starting lineup, but has been reliable over his last 10 games, averaging 15.7 points. Reaves would be a more speculative upside play, but is coming off of an 18-point, six-assist game against Phoenix on Tuesday. Both will be back in action against Golden State on Thursday, but how much value does either offer? Before you make your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Wednesday, McClure listed Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic in his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Doncic finished as the top player at his position in the main slate of games, and scored 26 points with 14 assists and eight rebounds. His performance returned 58.5 points on DraftKings and 53.6 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Thursday, April 7, NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, April 7

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Thursday includes Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo at $12,100 on DraftKings and $11,200 on FanDuel. Antetokounmpo has been in-and-out of the lineup over the last nine games as he deals with a sore knee, and he's listed as day-to-day for Thursday night against Boston. However, daily Fantasy players should expect Antetokounmpo to give it his all, as Milwaukee is just a half game behind Boston for the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

In Antetokounmpo's last game against the Celtics, he scored 36 points to go with 12 rebounds and five assists. He'll be looking to get back to that level on Thursday, after a low-key night against the Bulls on Tuesday, where he only scored 18 points with nine rebounds and seven assists. The encouraging thing is that he's lit it up over his previous four starts, where he's averaged 35.5 points, 12.3 rebounds and made 60.9 percent of his shots.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Warriors guard Klay Thompson ($7,800 on DraftKings and $6,800 on FanDuel). Although the Warriors have been careful in Thompson's usage, he has been remarkably productive when he's played. In his last game against Utah on Saturday, Thompson scored 36 points with five rebounds.

Thompson has been slightly off of his career three-point average of 41.6 percent, but not by much. Over his last five starts, he has drained 39.7 percent of his attempts, but he'll be looking for better than he showed in his last game against Los Angeles, when he hit just 1-of-5 shots from downtown. As a road team, the Lakers have allowed opponents to hit 35.5 percent of their threes, but the emotional letdown of elimination from the postseason may affect their total defensive effort.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Thursday, April 7

