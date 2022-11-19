After acquiring Rudy Gobert during the offseason to add to a talented young core that already included D'Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns, the Timberwolves had hoped to establish themselves as contenders in the West this year. And after a rough stretch where they lost six of seven, Minnesota appears to be turning things around much to the benefit of NBA daily Fantasy players who stuck with them. The T'Wolves are averaging 127.5 points over their last two games and Towns has been filling it up with 59 points on 21-of-31 shooting from the floor.

Now Towns and the Timberwolves will take on the 76ers on Saturday night, but should you be riding Towns' hot hand in a tough matchup against the No. 3 scoring defense in the NBA? And who else in the NBA DFS player pool should you be considering as you go to set your NBA DFS lineups? Before making any NBA DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Friday, he highlighted Heat guard Kyle Lowry as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Lowry posted a triple-double on 24 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds while blocking two shots and grabbing a steal to return 68.5 points on DraftKings and 64.5 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Saturday, November 19

For Saturday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Jazz point guard Mike Conley ($5,700 on DraftKings and $5,8000 on FanDuel). Now in his 16th season in the NBA, Conley might not be as effective a scorer as he once was but he's having a career year as an offense initiator. The 35-year-old is averaging a career-best 8.2 assists per game so far this season to go along with a career-best assist rate of 35.0%.

Conley is coming off his fourth double-double of the season on Friday night, as he scored 13 points and dished out 10 assists in a win over the Suns to stop a three-game Jazz losing streak. He also hasn't turned the ball over more than three times in a game all season and is shooting 38.6% from the 3-point line.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering 76ers center Joel Embiid ($11,200 on DraftKings and $11,500 on FanDuel). Embiid is the reigning NBA scoring champ and he's averaging 32.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting a career-best 52.9% from the floor.

With James Harden (foot) out and Tobias Harris (hip) and Tyrese Maxey (foot) both looking questionable for Saturday, Embiid will have to carry a heavier-than-usual scoring load in a plus-matchup against Towns and the Timberwolves. Minnesota ranks 21st in the NBA in defensive rating (113.0) and 29th in defensive rebounding percentage (73.1).

