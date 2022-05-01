After the Grizzlies' Game 6 clincher over the Timberwolves on Friday, the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs is set. Bad news in the East: Khris Middleton is out for No. 3 Milwaukee's series vs. No. 2 Boston, and Joel Embiid is out indefinitely with a fractured orbital bone and a concussion as the No. 4 Sixers set to take on the top-seeded Miami Heat.

Embiid won't play Game 1, but if he clears concussion protocols and can find a way to play through the orbital fracture, he hasn't been officially ruled out beyond that. In the West, it'll be the No. 1 Suns vs. the No. 4 Mavericks, and the No. 2 Grizzlies vs. the No. 3 Warriors.

Below are our staff's picks for each series.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

1. Miami Heat vs. 4. Philadelphia 76ers



Bill Reiter Sam Quinn Colin Ward-Henninger Jack Maloney Jasmyn Wimbish Brad Botkin James Herbert Michael Kaskey-Blomain

Heat Heat Heat Heat Heat Heat Heat Heat

Reiter's pick: Heat in 5

Quinn's pick: Heat in 5

Ward-Henninger's pick: Heat in 5

Maloney's pick: Heat in 7

Wimbish's pick: Heat in 7

Botkin's pick: Heat in 6

Herbert's pick: Heat in 4

Kaskey-Blomain's pick: Heat in 7



Bill Reiter Sam Quinn Colin Ward-Henninger Jack Maloney Jasmyn Wimbish Brad Botkin James Herbert Michael Kaskey-Blomain

Celtics Celtics Celtics Celtics Celtics Celtics Celtics Celtics

Reiter's pick: Celtics in 7

Quinn's pick: Celtics in 5

Ward-Henninger's pick: Celtics in 7

Maloney's pick: Celtics in 6

Wimbish's pick: Celtics in 6

Botkin's pick: Celtics in 7

Herbert's pick: Celtics in 6

Kaskey-Blomain's pick: Celtics in 6

1. Phoenix Suns vs. 4. Dallas Mavericks



Bill Reiter Sam Quinn Colin Ward-Henninger Jack Maloney Jasmyn Wimbish Brad Botkin James Herbert Michael Kaskey-Blomain

Suns Suns Suns Suns Suns Suns Suns Suns

Reiter's pick: Suns in 6

Quinn's pick: Suns in 7

Ward-Henninger's pick: Suns in 5

Maloney's pick: Suns in 7

Wimbish's pick: Suns in 7

Botkin's pick: Suns in 7

Herbert's pick: Suns in 6

Kaskey-Blomain's pick: Suns in 6

2. Memphis Grizzlies vs. 3 Golden State Warriors



Bill Reiter Sam Quinn Colin Ward-Henninger Jack Maloney Jasmyn Wimbish Brad Botkin James Herbert Michael Kaskey-Blomain

Warriors Warriors Warriors Warriors Warriors Warriors Warriors Warriors

Reiter's pick: Warriors in 5

Quinn's pick: Warriors in 5

Ward-Henninger's pick: Warriors in 6

Maloney's pick: Warriors in 5

Wimbish's pick: Warriors in 6

Botkin's pick: Warriors in 6

Herbert's pick: Warriors in 6

Kaskey-Blomain's pick: Warriors in 6