After the Grizzlies' Game 6 clincher over the Timberwolves on Friday, the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs is set. Bad news in the East: Khris Middleton is out for No. 3 Milwaukee's series vs. No. 2 Boston, and Joel Embiid is out indefinitely with a fractured orbital bone and a concussion as the No. 4 Sixers set to take on the top-seeded Miami Heat.
Embiid won't play Game 1, but if he clears concussion protocols and can find a way to play through the orbital fracture, he hasn't been officially ruled out beyond that. In the West, it'll be the No. 1 Suns vs. the No. 4 Mavericks, and the No. 2 Grizzlies vs. the No. 3 Warriors.
Below are our staff's picks for each series.
1. Miami Heat vs. 4. Philadelphia 76ers
Reiter's pick: Heat in 5
Quinn's pick: Heat in 5
Ward-Henninger's pick: Heat in 5
Maloney's pick: Heat in 7
Wimbish's pick: Heat in 7
Botkin's pick: Heat in 6
Herbert's pick: Heat in 4
Kaskey-Blomain's pick: Heat in 7
2. Boston Celtics vs. 3. Milwaukee Bucks
Reiter's pick: Celtics in 7
Quinn's pick: Celtics in 5
Ward-Henninger's pick: Celtics in 7
Maloney's pick: Celtics in 6
Wimbish's pick: Celtics in 6
Botkin's pick: Celtics in 7
Herbert's pick: Celtics in 6
Kaskey-Blomain's pick: Celtics in 6
1. Phoenix Suns vs. 4. Dallas Mavericks
Reiter's pick: Suns in 6
Quinn's pick: Suns in 7
Ward-Henninger's pick: Suns in 5
Maloney's pick: Suns in 7
Wimbish's pick: Suns in 7
Botkin's pick: Suns in 7
Herbert's pick: Suns in 6
Kaskey-Blomain's pick: Suns in 6
2. Memphis Grizzlies vs. 3 Golden State Warriors
Reiter's pick: Warriors in 5
Quinn's pick: Warriors in 5
Ward-Henninger's pick: Warriors in 6
Maloney's pick: Warriors in 5
Wimbish's pick: Warriors in 6
Botkin's pick: Warriors in 6
Herbert's pick: Warriors in 6
Kaskey-Blomain's pick: Warriors in 6