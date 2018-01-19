NBA Rookie Power Rankings: Mitchell back in top spot, but here comes Dennis Smith Jr.
There was some explosive guard play this week in the NBA's rookie class
We take it for granted sometimes, but, man, is this a good rookie class.
Most years you hope for maybe one or two guys that are immediate impact players -- this class has them in abundance. From Ben Simmons to Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell to Dennis Smith Jr., Lauri Markkanen to Lonzo Ball, this class is stacked from head to toe, and it's been fun to watch all season.
The vacillation in the rankings continued this week, with Mitchell and his 30-plus points per game moving back into the top spot. Markkanen's brief moment in the sun came to an end, and Smith Jr. made a huge jump, looking like he may be starting to turn the corner.
Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma made his triumphant return, and (because I know someone will ask) Ball didn't make this week's rankings because he was injured and only played in one game.
Here are this week's NBA Rookie Power Rankings.
|1
Donovan Mitchell Utah Jazz SG
Last week: 2
As Mitchell continues to develop his ability to draw fouls, he could become an elite scorer very quickly.
|2
Dennis Smith Jr. Dallas Mavericks PG
Last week: 7
But this week he was much more deliberate on the break, making sure to compose himself before putting up the shot.
Smith's blazing speed is unteachable, but he can continue to work on getting more controlled shots on the fast break to improve his transition efficiency.
|3
Ben Simmons Philadelphia 76ers PG
Last week: 3
|4
Lauri Markkanen Chicago Bulls PF
Last week: 1
|5
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics SF
Last week: 5
|6
Bogdan Bogdanovic Sacramento Kings SG
Last week: 6
|7
Milos Teodosic Los Angeles Clippers PG
Last week: Unranked
|8
Kyle Kuzma Los Angeles Lakers PF
Last week: Unranked
Recognizing when making the right pass is better than taking a decent shot is something Luke Walton stresses with Kuzma, so it's good to see him making strides in that area.
|9
Dillon Brooks Memphis Grizzlies SF
Last week: Unranked
|10
Tyrone Wallace Los Angeles Clippers SG
Last week: 9
Dropped out
On the bubble
