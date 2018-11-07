NBA scores, highlights: McCollum explodes as Blazers beat Bucks; Doncic, Mavs hand Wizards another loss

Another night of NBA action has come and gone. After a wild and crazy Monday, things slowed down a bit on this Tuesday with just four games on the docket.

Early on, Kemba Walker outplayed Trae Young to lead the Hornets past the Hawks. Then, Luka Doncic and the Mavericks sent the Wizards to yet another early-season loss. In the main event of the evening, CJ McCollum put on a show in the second half to lead the Trail Blazers past the Bucks.

Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday night's games.

NBA Scores for Tuesday, Nov. 6

McCollum goes off for 40

CJ McCollum put on an absolute show on Tuesday night, dropping a 40-ball on the Bucks to lead the Trail Blazers to an impressive win. McCollum finished with 40 points, five rebounds, six assists and four steals in the victory, and even made rookie Donte DiVincenzo fall in the process.

Walker outshines Young in point guard duel

The early game between the Hornets and Hawks was highlighted by a point guard battle featuring veteran All-Star Kemba Walker and rising rookie Trae Young. Both players had nice nights, but in the end it was Walker who not only won the battle with Young, but also helped the Hornets win the game. Walker finished with 29 points and seven assists, while Young put up 18 points and 10 assists, but turned the ball over six times.

McCollum makes DiVincenzo fall

CJ McCollum is one of the toughest guards to cover in the league, and Bucks rookie Donte DiVincenzo learned that the hard way. The rookie hit the deck after a nasty move by McCollum, and that's never where you want to be as a defender.

Doncic drops 23, sends Wizards to yet another loss

The Mavericks built a big lead early, then held off a Wizards comeback attempt to send Washington to yet another loss. Luka Doncic led the way with 23 points, six rebounds and three assists, as he continues a strong start to his rookie season. Now 2-8 on the year, the Wizards are just one game ahead of the Cavaliers for last place in the East.

DSJ takes flight

Dennis Smith Jr. had a nice night in the Mavericks' victory over the Wizards, finishing with 19 points and seven assists. He also did this.

Dennis Smith Jr. cleared for TAKEOFF!@dallasmavs score 70 first half PTS & go on to beat the @WashWizards at home, 119-100. pic.twitter.com/JczTLUl2J8 — NBA (@NBA) November 7, 2018

Wall with the smooth move in transition

The Wizards aren't having a good start to the season, but John Wall is still capable of pulling off some fancy moves. Check out this around-the-back trick in transition.

Carter turns back the clock

Vince Carter may be in his 21st NBA season, but he can still dunk with the best of them, as he showed against the Hornets. Spinning baseline, he rose up for a nifty little jam.

Bridges soars for the powerful slam

Miles Bridges is only a few weeks into his rookie season, but he's already made a number of highlight-reel plays -- which, to be honest, isn't all that surprising given that he can jump like this.

Oubre rocks the rim

It was a bit of a slow night on the old highlight reel, but Kelly Oubre Jr. did his part to fix that. Running out in transition, he threw down a powerful two-hand slam in traffic.