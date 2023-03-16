The Brooklyn Nets take on the Sacramento Kings at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Barclays Center. Brooklyn is 39-30 overall and 19-12 at home, while Sacramento is 41-27 overall and 20-13 on the road. The Kings are currently tied for second in the West with the Grizzlies, while the Nets are sixth in the East. Brooklyn is hoping to hold off the Heat to stave off having to play its way through the NBA play-in tournament.

The two teams last met in November, with Sacramento hammering the Nets 153-121 at home as 2-point favorites. However, this time around, Brooklyn is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Nets vs. Kings odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 238. Before entering any Kings vs. Nets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Nets vs. Kings spread: Nets -2.5

Nets vs. Kings over/under: 238 points

Nets vs. Kings money line: Brooklyn -140, Sacramento +118

What you need to know about the Nets

On Tuesday, the Nets lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road by a decisive 121-107 margin. Small forward Mikal Bridges put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 34 points along with four blocks. Bridges was a centerpiece in the return for Kevin Durant and he's playing like a burgeoning star.

He is averaging 26.3 points while shooting 50.4% from the floor and 45.8% from the 3-point line since the trade. Cameron Johnson also came over from Phoenix in the Durant trade and is averaging 17.2 points, while Spencer Dinwiddie (acquired in the Kyrie Irving trade with the Mavericks) is averaging 18.4 points per game. Ben Simmons (knee/back) remains out for Brooklyn.

What you need to know about the Kings

Meanwhile, the Kings skirted by the Chicago Bulls 117-114 on Wednesday thanks to a clutch 3-pointer from point guard De'Aaron Fox as the clock expired. Fox led the Kings with 32 points in the victory, and Domantas Sabonis posted his 11th triple-double of the season with 14 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists.

This will be Sacramento's first back-to-back since late February but a youthful roster showed up big in that contest, as the Kings swept both games, even winning the second leg 176-175 over the Clippers in double-overtime. The Kings shot 59.6% from the floor and went 20 for 41 from the 3-point line in the first matchup with Brooklyn on Nov. 15.

