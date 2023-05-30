This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

Good morning to everyone but especially to...

THE MIAMI HEAT

Maybe it's because they've been doubted. Maybe it's because they've embraced being doubted; they thrive on it. Maybe it's because whatever "it" is, the Heat have it and then some.

Miami went into Boston and walloped the Celtics, 103-84, to win Game 7, avoid a historic collapse and advance to the NBA Finals. Jimmy Butler had a team-high 28 points. Caleb Martin was magnificent with 26 points and 10 rebounds. But the individual stats only tell so much of the story.

Whenever the Heat offense struggled, as it so often does, or whenever the Celtics made a run and the crowd tried to get them over the hump, the Heat -- the team, the organization, the culture -- dug deep. It's past time to get to know this wonderful bunch no one (except themselves) expected to be here:

Butler, the series MVP it was his fourth team in a four-season span. It's been a perfect match.

Martin went undrafted in 2019 and was waived by the Hornets in 2021. He went from waived by one of the league's worst teams to arguably a top player on a team headed to the Finals. He should have been series, writes our Jack Maloney

in 2021. He should have been series, Martin, of course, is one of five undrafted players in Miami's rotation . Duncan Robinson went from Division III to Michigan to undrafted to well-paid 3-point sharpshooter to out of the team's plans completely to key cog off the bench. Gabe Vincent ( UC Santa Barbara and later the G League) and Max Strus (Division II to DePaul ) have been big contributors throughout. Even Haywood Highsmith (Division II Wheeling ) provided quality minutes.

. went from Division III to to undrafted to well-paid 3-point sharpshooter to out of the team's plans completely to key cog off the bench. ( and later the G League) and (Division II to ) have been big contributors throughout. Even (Division II ) provided quality minutes. Kyle Lowry was too old. That's what we heard, and it seemed like the truth season. He was a team-best plus-26 in Game 7 .

was too old. That's what we heard, and it seemed like the truth season. . Bam Adebayo's shooting struggles may have spelled doom for other players. Instead, he remained the anchor for an outstanding defense and finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

The Heat are so tough, so resolute, so... Heat, opines our Bill Reiter.

That's why Butler and coach Erik Spoelstra all but guaranteed they'd win Game 7. This group loves to be doubted. More importantly, they love the opportunity, and the Heat have given them that opportunity. A rough regular season that gave them the 8 seed? No big deal -- the playoffs are a whole new ballgame. A win-or-go-home Game 7 on the road with a trip to the Finals on the line while hoping to avoid becoming the first team to blow a 3-0 series lead? Nothing compared to what they've already overcome.

We should have known the Heat would relish this. Now, they'll face the Nuggets for the NBA title, and a key piece will return as well. Our Colin Ward-Henninger has the early preview on Denver's unstoppable force (offense) against Miami's unmovable object (defense).

Honorable mentions

And not such a good morning for...

THE BOSTON CELTICS

There are a lot of words that we could use to describe the Celtics' Game 7. I'll go with "disappointing."

Perhaps most disappointing was that the incredible spirit the Celtics showed battling back from a 3-0 deficit was nowhere to be found. The careless turnovers. The missed defensive assignments. The fact that the players rarely seemed to match the crowd's fervor. It's all just... disappointing.

This is a team that seemed to have it all. Stars. Depth. The second-best regular-season offense and defense. But Tatum and Brown have now had three head coaches and many strong supporting pieces and remain ringless. Our Sam Quinn says it's time for a major shakeup in Boston.

Not so honorable mentions

Oregon golfer Greg Solhaug withdrew from the NCAA championship after a tee impaled his foot

Golden Knights crush Stars, set for Stanley Cup Final vs. Panthers 🏒

Getty Images

The Stars came out to deafening cheers. Just 20 minutes later, they left the ice to a chorus of boos. The Golden Knights used a three-goal first period to propel them to a 6-0, Game 6 win in Dallas and a trip to the Stanley Cup Final.

William Carrier opened the scoring, and William Karlsson doubled the lead before Keegan Kolesar made it 3-0 exactly 14 minutes in.

opened the scoring, and doubled the lead before made it 3-0 exactly 14 minutes in. Jonathan Marchessault made it 4-0 in the second period, and Karlsson and Michael Amadio both tallied in the third.



made it 4-0 in the second period, and Karlsson and both tallied in the third. It's the second-largest postseason win in Golden Knights history, and now Vegas is heading to its second Final in six years of existence.

The Golden Knights will meet the Panthers in the Final, guaranteeing a first-time Cup champion.

76ers hire Nick Nurse as new head coach 🏀

Getty Images

It took the 76ers less than two weeks to find their new coach, but they've known him -- and his postseason success -- for years. Longtime Raptors head coach Nick Nurse is staying in the division after agreeing to become Philadelphia's coach Monday.

Nurse, 55, joined the Raptors as an assistant in 2013 and took over as head coach in 2018. In his first year in charge, Nurse led the Raptors to their only title , a run that included Kawhi Leonard's iconic Game 7 buzzer-beater against the 76ers in the second round.

, a run that included Toronto went 227-163 in five years under Nurse , good for the seventh-best in the NBA over that span. However, the Raptors fired Nurse



, good for the seventh-best in the NBA over that span. However, the Raptors The 76ers fired Doc Rivers blowing a 3-2 series lead to the Celtics, their third consecutive second-round exit. The 76ers haven't made it past the second round since 2001 and haven't won a title since 1983.

Notably, Nurse got the best out of his oft-injured superstar in the postseason in Toronto. In 2019, Leonard was healthy and sensational, two words we haven't used much to describe reigning MVP Joel Embiid in the playoffs.

Then there's the James Harden issue. Another player who hasn't always been in peak condition, Harden opted out of his contract and is reportedly seeking a long-term deal. Harden was brilliant for two games, solid for one and awful for four -- all four losses -- against the Celtics, the latest addition to a suspect-at-best postseason ledger. Still, Nurse is a great hire, Sam writes.

Quinn: "Nurse is among the best coaches in the NBA, and is widely regarded as a defensive genius that makes frequent, aggressive in-game adjustments. The 76ers may lose talent this offseason, but Nurse will help make the most of whoever they still have next season."

There are now three head-coach openings.

Handing out MLB Memorial Day awards ⚾

Getty Images

It's no longer the early part of the baseball season. That's because Memorial Day traditionally marks the point in MLB's schedule where it's OK to obsess over the standings. So with Memorial Day having come and gone, our Mike Axisa provided a check-in on where everything stands and handed out some awards.

Even with the Braves out of Matt's top five -- they fell from second to sixth -- they should be feeling pretty good, Mike writes. He also believes that Ronald Acuña Jr. is putting together and MVP season:

Axisa: "He has been arguably the best all-around player in the game and he has a real chance at a 40/40 season. The best player on the league's best team always gets a ton of MVP support. Acuña's teammate, Sean Murphy, deserves love here as well"

What we're watching Tuesday 📺

⚾ Phillies at Mets, 7:10 p.m. on TBS

🏀 Liberty at Storm, 9 p.m. on ESPN2