Oregon Ducks golfer Greg Solhaug was forced to withdraw from the NCAA national championship tournament after a tee went through his shoe and impaled his foot. Solhaug, a junior, was competing during Saturday's second round at Grayhawk Golf Club when the incident happened. He was 2 over through 10 holes when he had to leave the tournament.

"I've been in golf nearly 50 years and have never seen anything like that," Oregon men's coach Casey Martin told GolfDigest. "He was in a lot of pain."

Solhaug was taken to the hospital and given crutches. According to Golfweek writer Cameron Jourdan, the student-athlete should be able to walk on his foot in two weeks.

Oregon completed Saturday's second round with four players, and had the option to substitute another player into their lineup for Sunday. Unfortunately for the Ducks, they posted 19-over 299 and fell five spots.

Only 15 teams and nine individuals moved on to Monday's final 18 holes. The Ducks were 16 strokes out of 15th place, and consequently were one of the teams that did not advance.

