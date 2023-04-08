The Minnesota Timberwolves (40-40) and the San Antonio Spurs (21-59) link up in a Western Conference matchup on Saturday afternoon. Minnesota is still fighting to secure a spot in the Play-In Tournament. The Timberwolves snapped their three-game losing streak with a 107-102 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. Meanwhile, San Antonio has lost seven of its past nine games and is out of postseason contention. Keldon Johnson (foot) is questionable for San Antonio. Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) is questionable for Minnesota.

Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET at AT&T Center in San Antonio. Caesars Sportsbook lists Minnesota as the 14-point favorite in the latest Timberwolves vs. Spurs odds. The over/under for total points is set at 233. Before locking in any Spurs vs. Timberwolves picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters the final week of the 2022-23 NBA regular season a stunning 71-36 on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $3,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Timberwolves vs. Spurs and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the NBA lines and trends for Spurs vs. Timberwolves:

Timberwolves vs. Spurs: Minnesota -14

Timberwolves vs. Spurs over/under: 233 points

Timberwolves vs. Spurs money line: Minnesota -1100, San Antonio +700

MIN: Timberwolves are 4-1 ATS in their last five Saturday games

SA: Over is 5-1 in Spurs' last six home games vs. a team with a losing road record

Timberwolves vs. Spurs picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Timberwolves can cover



Guard Anthony Edwards is an athletic scorer. Edwards has the leaping ability to soar above the rim with no problem and owns the shooting range to let it fly from downtown. The Georgia product averages 24.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. On April 2 against the Portland Trail Blazers, he finished with 37 points, five rebounds and six assists.

Towns is an agile and nimble force in the frontcourt. Towns offers this group an aggressive rebounder and floor-spacing shooting threat. The Kentucky product averages 20.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game while shooting 35% from downtown. In his last game against the Brooklyn Nets, he dropped 22 points, 14 rebounds and five assists.

Why the Spurs can cover

Johnson gives this group an athletic and downhill scoring force in the frontcourt. The Kentucky product can finish around the rim consistently and thrives in transition. The 2019 first-round pick averages 22 points, five rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He has dropped at least 24 points in three of the last four games. On Thursday versus the Portland Trail Blazers, Johnson amassed 24 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Forward Zach Collins has been a high-energy force in the frontcourt who owns quick feet. Collins scores in the low post and has a solid shooting stroke. The Gonzaga product averages 11.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. In his last outing, he dropped 21 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

How to make Spurs vs. Timberwolves picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Timberwolves vs. Spurs? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.