2019 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders pass on QB in first round, land explosive playmaker for Derek Carr

Maybe this Jon Gruden-Derek Carr thing can work, after all. The Raiders are coming off a huge win over the Steelers and Carr continues to grow into Gruden's offense. And if that continues, Oakland can use its three first-round picks to address myriad other needs.

And while this may not be a deep quarterback class, there are teams that will certainly target a passer in Round 1. In our latest mock draft, we have two passers going in the the first 14 picks.

Alright, let's get to all the picks.

If you're wondering, the picks below are ordered based on winning percentage, playoff seedings and strength of schedule (via Tankathon.com).

1. San Francisco 49ers

Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State. For now, Bosa's our No. 1 pick. It hasn't changed in weeks (months) though perhaps we'll get more clarity as we get into the offseason. Here's the deal: The 49ers are a bad team. The good news is their season has been ruined by injuries and 2019 will be much improved. The bad news is they lack a consistent pass rush. Drafting Bosa, who has the potential to be a game-changing talent, solves that.

2. Arizona Cardinals

Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama. We currently have him No. 3 on our draft board. And while that could change in the coming months, Williams has been flawless this season for Alabama and is exactly what Josh Rosen and this Cardinals offensive line needs.

3. Oakland Raiders

Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State. Burns is a long, lean explosive pass rusher. At 235-240 pounds, the concern is whether he's strong enough to play the position at the next level but Burns isn't just a speed rusher; he's also strong, and has the frame to get stronger. The Raiders desperately need a pass rusher after shipping Khalil Mack to Chicago and Burns immediately solves that problem.

4. Atlanta Falcons

Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama. By the time it's said and done, Williams might be considered the best prospect in this draft class. He's had a monster season at Alabama and the Falcons' defense has been one huge gaping hole for opposing offenses to run or throw through.

5. New York Jets

D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss. This may prove to be too high to take Metcalf, who declared for the draft in recent weeks after his college season was cut short by injury. Still, he was one of college football's most dynamic pass catchers before he was hurt and if it's one thing Sam Darnold needs, it's a dynamic pass catcher to stretch opposing defenses. Metcalf could be special.

6. Buffalo Bills

Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State. We've spent months talking up Quinnen Williams and Ed Oliver, but Simmons has been a disruptive interior force this season. He has just one sack but he spends games in the backfield as evidenced by his 15.5 tackles for loss. And with Kyle Williams in the final year of his deal, and Star Lotulelei not living up to his five year, $50 million contract, Simmons would solidify the interior defensive line.

7. Jacksonville Jaguars

Drew Lock, QB, Missouri. Lock isn't perfect but he has playing experience at Missouri where he played in 49 games and improved his completion percentage each season. He also has one of the strongest arms among draft-eligible quarterbacks and plays with confidence, something that has been lacking during much of the Blake Bortles era.

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Byron Murphy, CB, Washington. The Bucs' pass defense ranks 29th, according to Football Outsiders and Murphy has been one of the best cornerbacks in college this season, including his two-interception performance in the Pac-12 Championship Game win over Utah. And while he's not the athlete Greedy Williams is, he might prove to be the better NFL-ready cornerback.

9. New York Giants

Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama. Landon Collins, who is on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, is in the final year of his rookie deal and he could be headed for free agency. Thompson is a playmaking centerfielder who could go a long way in solidifying the Giants' secondary.

10. Detroit Lions

Greedy Williams, CB, LSU. The Lions ranks 30th in pass defense, and the cornerbacks have been inconsistent this season. Williams is the prototype for today's NFL cornerback -- rangy, long, fast -- and he'd pair nicely with Darius Slay, the team's 2013 second-round pick.

11. Cincinnati Bengals

Devin White, LB, LSU. You could argue that Mack Wilson might be the more polished linebacker but White is arguably more explosive. Both have sideline-to-sideline speed and the athleticism to handle the demands of the position in today's NFL but White is more of a thumper, and would be a welcome addition to a Bengals' defense that has been repeatedly exposed this season.

12. Green Bay Packers

Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida. Polite, who had a breakout season at Florida, has and explosive first step and off-the-chart physical abilities. His knack for getting in the backfield was unrivaled at times this fall. And while Kyler Fackrell has had a breakout season in Green Bay, Clay Matthews is 32 and in the final year of his contract.

13. Cleveland Browns

Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia. The Browns' offense is coming together nicely since the departures of Hue Jackson and Todd Haley. But left tackle remains a liability; both veteran Greg Robinson and rookie Desmond Harrison have struggled. Cajuste started 30 games in his college career, protecting Will Grier, who will be among the handful of quarterbacks likely to go early in the draft.

14. Washington Redskins

Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State. Haskins has had a monster season at Ohio State, including 11 touchdowns and just one interception in his most recent wins over Michigan and Northwestern. For much of the season it sounded like the redshirt sophomore was set to return to school. But Haskins might have the most upside of any quarterback in this class, and his 4,500 passing yards and a 70.0 completion percentage only make him more attractive to quarterback-needy NFL teams. It would also mean the Redskins are preparing for life after Alex Smith, who suffered a fractured leg several weeks ago.

15. Carolina Panthers

Ed Oliver, DT, Houston. We can't imagine Oliver lasts until the middle of the first round but the Panthers won't let him slide any further, even if they have bigger needs along the offensive line.

16. Philadelphia Eagles

Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State. If the Steelers are going to match up fast linebackers against players like Keenan Allen, they might as well draft physical, fluid cornerbacks to cover them. Plus, after Joe Haden, there is no depth at the position outside of slot corner Mike Hilton -- and that includes 2016 first-rounder Artie Burns, who was benched earlier this season.

17. Denver Broncos

David Edwards, OT, Wisconson. Jared Veldheer is in the final year of his deal and he has been a replacement-level right tackle this season. Edwards would bookend the Broncos' 2017 first-round pick, left tackle Garett Bolles.

18. Miami Dolphins

Chris Lindstrom, G, Boston College. The Dolphins interior line has struggled with consistency this season and Lindstrom, after a strong season at Boston College, is arguably the best guard in the draft.

19. Indianapolis Colts

Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia. The Colts defense has been a pleasant surprise this season, ranking 11th overall, according to Football Outsiders. That said, the pass defense is 21st. Baker has been one of the best cornerbacks in college football after another stellar season at Georgia.

20. Tennessee Titans

Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State. Running back Dion Lewis is currently the second-leading receiver behind former first-rounder Dorey Davis. Harmon is a big, physical wideout who can win on short, medium and deep routes.

21. Baltimore Ravens

Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky. This is the most Ravens pick we can imagine. Allen is a terror off the edge; he returned to school last fall after adding some 20 pounds of muscle and dominated week in and week out. With Terrell Suggs nearing the end of his illustrious career, Allen would be a natural successor.

22. Minnesota Vikings

Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State. Danielle Hunter is one of the best young edge rushers in the game. He has 12.5 sacks, but the next closest Vikings player is defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson, who has 3.5. Sweat would give Minnesota one more nearly impossible-to-block pass rusher.

23. Pittsburgh Steelers

Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia. A big, physical cornerback who is a sure tackler, Hall would almost certainly be a starter in Pittsburgh from Day 1. This team came into the season with needs at inside linebacker, but the cornerbacks have been a huge disappointment.

24. Seattle Seahawks

Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas St. Overall, the Seahawks' offensive line has been a pleasant surprise this season but there's still room for improvement. Risner is a mauler who played right tackle this season but could kick inside in the NFL.

25. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas)

Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma. One of the most exciting players in college football, Brown, who is Antonio Brown's cousin, would bring his big-play abilities to an Oakland team in desperate need of it. The biggest knock on Brown is his size but the league is littered with diminutive playmakers.

26. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago)

Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama. Wilson is one of the best defenders on a dominant Alabama team and he fits the prototype for what NFL teams look for in linebackers: sideline-to-sideline speed, smart, good tackler and good in coverage.

27. Houston Texans

Noah Fant, TE, Iowa. The Texans have bigger needs at offensive line and in the secondary but with players at both positions off the board, how about another weapon for Deshaun Watson? Fant leads a deep class of tight ends and would join a unit that includes DeAndre Hopkins, Will Fuller (who's recovering from and ACL injury), Demaryius Thomas and Keke Coutee.

28. Los Angeles Chargers

Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame. Tillery had an outstanding senior campaign at Notre Dame where he registered 8.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks. He often requires double-teams, which is a problem for any offense facing Nick Bosa and Melvin Ingram.

29. New England Patriots

Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson. Ferrell had 10 sacks for Clemson while playing on the best defensive line in football. He'll need to answer questions about his athleticism in the coming months but it's hard to imagine Bill Belichick won't get the most out of him in New England.

30. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans)

Irv Smith, Jr., TE, Alabama. The Packers could stand to upgrade the interior offensive line but Jimmy Graham, Marcedes Lewis and Lance Kenricks haven't exactly set the world on fire this season. Smith creates matchup problems in the middle of the field, making things easier for Davante Adams and the other young Packers' wideouts.

31. Los Angeles Rams

Devin Bush, LB, Michigan. Bush is a thumper who also has sideline-to-sideline speed. The Rams' high-powered offense has obscured some defensive deficiencies but Bush would address one of the biggest needs.

32. Kansas City Chiefs

Raekwon Davis, DL, Alabama. Davis has been overshadowed by Quinnen Williams' breakout campaign but he's still a reliable, control-the-line-of-scrimmage defensive tackle who rarely makes mistakes and does much of the dirty work so his teammates can succeed. The Chiefs need more of these players on Bob Sutton's defense.