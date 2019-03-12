2019 NFL Free Agency: Teddy Bridgewater to reportedly stay in New Orleans despite interest from Dolphins

The Saints gave up a third-round pick before the 2018 season for Teddy Bridgewater, who attempted exactly 23 passes, 22 of which came in a meaningless Week 17 start. But the soon-to-be free agent is expected to re-sign with New Orleans, reports NFL Network's Jane Slater who adds that Bridgewater had "a bigger deal on the table from Miami."

This meshes with what CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported Monday morning:

If the Jags and Dolphins - who have starting QB jobs essentially open - go in a different direction or are not a good fit, there is a strong expectation that Teddy Bridgewater would return to New Orleans — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 11, 2019

The Jaguars will reportedly sign Nick Foles to a four-year, $88 million deal, and while the Dolphins still have Ryan Tannehill under contract, he's not considered a viable option, short or long term.

Slater notes that Bridgewater is expected to stay with the Saints because he "values the locker room culture and [the] prospect of one day becoming the Saints starting quarterback." Drew Brees is 40 and will count $33.5 million against the salary cap in 2019. But the Saints can move on from him after the season with no cap implications.

Bridgewater, the 2014 first-round pick of the Vikings, suffered a gruesome knee injury prior to the 2016 season. He didn't see the field again until Week 15 of the 2017 campaign and he attempted just two passes. He signed with the Jets last offseason and was traded to the Saints in August. Assuming he gets a chance to earn the starting job in 2020, that would mean he would've gone five seasons between playing regularly. Still he's just 26 years old, it sounds like he's taking a hometown discount, and if he's completely healthy Bridgewater could be a top-15 quarterback.