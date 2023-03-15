The Detroit Lions agreed to terms with former Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery on a three-year, $18 million deal Tuesday night, which likely meant free agent running back and team leader Jamaal Williams was on the way out. Less than a day later, he found his new NFL home.

Williams has agreed to a three-year, $12 million deal with the New Orleans Saints, with $8 million fully guaranteed, according to ESPN. The 27-year-old turned in a career year in 2022 with his first 1,000-yard rushing campaign, and 1,139 total scrimmage yards to go along with 17 rushing touchdowns, which led the NFL. Williams spent the past two seasons with the Lions after leaving the Green Bay Packers.

Williams was selected by the Packers in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of BYU. He played his first four years in Green Bay, working alongside Aaron Jones -- who was selected one round after him that same year. With 622 career touches with the Packers, Williams never fumbled.

A $4 million AAV for Williams is great value for New Orleans. As of now, the Saints have Alvin Kamara, Eno Benjamin and Dwayne Washington on the roster. Williams and Kamara figure to provide a dynamic 1-2 punch behind new quarterback Derek Carr, and this addition certainly improves New Orleans' goal-line offense as well.