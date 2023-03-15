The Detroit Lions made a surprising move in free agency, agreeing with David Montgomery on a three-year contract. Montgomery agreed to terms on a three-year deal worth $18 million, per NFL Network.

Montgomery was with the Chicago Bears for four years before landing in Detroit. He rushed for 3,609 yards and 26 touchdowns in his first four seasons, rushing for 800-plus yards in all four of his seasons. Montgomery had 201 carries for 801 yards with five touchdowns while adding 34 catches for 316 yards and a touchdown.

Pairing with D'Andre Swift in Detroit, the Lions will have a new look in the backfield with Montgomery as the lead back that can run north and south in Ben Johnson's offense. Montgomery's arrival signals Jamaal Williams will be looking for a new team in 2023, as he is currently an unrestricted free agent.

Williams had 262 carries for 1066 yards (4.1 yards per carry) and 17 touchdowns. He produced the first 1,000-yard rushing season of his career and the first 1,000-rushing season for a Lions player since Reggie Bush in 2013. Williams also led the league with 17 rushing touchdowns, setting the Lions' franchise record for most rushing touchdowns in a season. He has rushed for 50-plus yards in 10 straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL.

Montgomery will get the lions share of carries in Detroit, as the Lions look to make the playoffs for the first since since 2016. He'll also face the Bears twice a season in the process.