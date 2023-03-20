The Tennessee Titans have added to an area of need, as they agreed to terms with former Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting on a one-year deal Monday, per NFL Media.

Murphy-Bunting, who turns 26 this offseason, is coming off of a campaign in which he recorded 31 combined tackles, seven passes defensed and two interceptions in 12 games played. Originally a second-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2019 out of Central Michigan, Murphy-Bunting recorded 44 combined tackles, one sack, eight passes defensed and three interceptions in his rookie season. The following year, Tom Brady showed up in Tampa and the Buccaneers went on their Super Bowl run. Murphy-Bunting recorded three interceptions in four postseason games that year.

Cornerback was a position Tennessee needed to address this offseason, as the Titans had the worst pass defense in the NFL last year, allowing an average of 274.8 passing yards per game. Roger McCreary and Kristian Fulton were Tennessee's top two corners in 2022, but the latter missed six games due to injury. Former No. 22 overall pick Caleb Farley has not panned out for the Titans either, as he's played in just 12 games in two seasons due to injury, and has struggled when on the field.

New Titans general manager Ran Carthon has been busy adding to Tennessee's defense in free agency. The Titans have also signed former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Luke Gifford and Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Arden Key.