For a while, fans have been calling for a change to the Pro Bowl. This year, the NFL finally answered that call, making some major changes by turning it into a flag football competition, in addition to various skill challenges, between the AFC and NFC. The new and seemingly improved Pro Bowl Games will go into effect this year, with the event taking place Feb. 5.

The fans have a say about who deserves Pro Bowl recognition, and this year it is Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson who is the most popular choice. Jefferson has had an incredible season through Week 12, and his skills have proved to be paying off with the NFL fans.

So far this season, Jefferson has recorded 81 receptions, 1,232 yards and five touchdowns -- plus multiple Catch of the Year candidates.

Here is a look at the players with the most votes:

Here is a look at which teams' players have received the most combined votes:

Minnesota Vikings Baltimore Ravens Kansas City Chiefs Miami Dolphins Philadelphia Eagles

To see a list of the top vote-getters at every position, click here.