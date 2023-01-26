While their statuses are not in jeopardy, three of the 49ers' top offensive players are nevertheless dealing with notable injuries ahead of Sunday's NFC title game showdown with the Eagles.

Christian McCaffrey (calf), fellow running back Elijah Mitchell (groin) and Deebo Samuel (ankle) are each on the 49ers' injury report. McCaffrey and Mitchell missed their second consecutive practice on Thursday. Samuel, who was a limited participant on Wednesday, was limited again during Thursday's practice.

Defensive end Charles Omenihu has been limited the past two days with an oblique injury. Omenihu was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence earlier in the week.

The 49ers are 12-1 since acquiring McCaffrey before the trade deadline. While he has been one of the NFL's most productive offensive players since joining the 49ers, McCaffrey was clearly compromised during last weekend's divisional round win over the Cowboys. McCaffrey, while playing primarily on third down, was held to 35 yards on 10 carries and 22 yards on six receptions.

Christian McCaffrey SF • RB • #23 Att 244 Yds 1139 TD 8 FL 0 View Profile

Mitchell has been in and out of the lineup this season due to injuries. A key cog in last year's playoff run, Mitchell played in just five regular-season games this year. He had 53 yards on 23 carries in the 49ers' playoff wins over the Seahawks and Cowboys.

Samuel's injury does not appear to be as serious as his two teammates. When discussing Samuel's practice limitations this week, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said they are being cautious as it relates to Samuel's health ahead of Sunday's game. Samuel had a big game against Seattle on Super Wild Card Weekend, but was held to 56 yards on 11 touches last week against Dallas.

The injuries to McCaffrey, Mitchell and Samuel are obvious concerns for the 49ers, who are preparing to face an Eagles defense that was eighth in the NFL in scoring, first in passing yards allowed and 16th in rushing yards permitted during the regular season.

Jordan Mason, an undrafted rookie out of Georgia Tech, would be in line to receive more work in the event that McCaffrey and Mitchell are limited in any way. While he had just one carry in his first eight games, Mason finished the regular season with 258 yards and a touchdown while averaging 6 yards per carry.