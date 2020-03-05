49ers' Raheem Mostert cancels signing due to 'recent outbreak of coronavirus in the Bay Area'

On Wednesday night, the state of California announced that they had recorded their first death from coronavirus -- as the United States struggles to contain what could turn into a nation-wide epidemic. CBS News reports that at least 11 people have died of the COVID-19 disease in the U.S., with most occurring in Washington state.

People around the country are starting to take precautions as the disease continues to spread, including professional athletes. On Wednesday night, San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert announced that he was canceling a March 8 signing in order to maintain his health. He also announced that he is expecting his second child this fall. Mostert released the following statement on Twitter:

Faithful, Due to the recent outbreak of coronavirus in the Bay Area, I have decided not to attend the signing on March 8th at the Santa Clara Convention Center. With that said, most of you know Devon and I have an 8 month old son, Gunnar. Today, we are excited to announce we are expecting baby 'MOST' #2 this fall. As a husband and father, it is my job to put my family first. Thank you all for your understanding. I will make it up to you soon! -- Raheem Mostert

Mostert is coming off a career year in which he rushed for 772 yards and eight touchdowns on 137 carries. He had a record-breaking performance in the NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers, when he rushed for 220 yards and four touchdowns on 29 carries in the 37-20 victory. He rushed for 58 yards and scored a touchdown in the 49ers' 31-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.

It appears Mostert has finally found his place in the NFL. After being cut from six different NFL teams, he shined as versatile back this past season. Read more about Mostert's story of perseverance here.