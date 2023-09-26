Aaron Rodgers isn't pleased with the current state of the New York Jets. Furthermore, the veteran quarterback, who continues to recover from an Achilles tear suffered in the Jets' season opener, is not happy with some of the things he's seen regarding their offense. While the unit is struggling to score points without him (New York dropped to 1-2 following Sunday's 15-10 home loss to the Patriots), Rodgers is more concerned with what is transpiring off the field.

"This is what teams have to go through," Rodgers said Tuesday on the Pat McAfee Show. "There's adversity points in every season. This year, it's happening early and people are coming for us. There's some heated conversations on the sideline and different things. I think we need to hold our poise a little better, really just offensively. We need to not have some of things happen on the sideline and to be a little better and just be a little better competitors."

Rodgers then alluded to the fortitude his former team -- the Green Bay Packers -- showed during their come-from-behind win over the visiting Saints on Sunday.

"We need to understand that this is part of it. It's not always going to be pretty," Rodgers said. "The most important thing is winning. You saw what happened in Green Bay, they were down 17-0 and came back and won that game, an ugly game, 18-17.

"Doesn't f-----g matter. It's like, you win the game, that's the most important thing. However you've got to get it done," Rodgers continued. "There's been, I think, too many little side conversations and we just need to grow up a little bit more on offense, and lock in, and do our jobs, everybody, and not pointing fingers at each other, the coaching staffs, each other. Just get back to work, get the job done."

Rodgers also had a message for Jets Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Namath, who publicly eviscerated Zach Wilson following Sunday's subpar outing against the Patriots.

"I want to see us stick together through the tough times," Rodgers said. "I said it to them during the preseason, our toughest task is going to be handling success, and that's whether we're having success or not having success. … When we're not having success, how do we respond? And that goes for our fan base and former players as well. You're not helping the cause."

As far as Wilson is concerned, Rodgers said he's "got to find a way to block out some of that noise." Rodgers admitted that it hurts him to not be able to assist Wilson and the rest of his teammates as he continues to recover from surgery.

"It sucks not being there," he said. "It's tough. It's really hard. I miss the guys, I miss the leadership opportunity, miss balling and competing. If I was there, some of those things wouldn't be happening. Not sure we'd be 3-0. I'd like to think there'd be a possibility of that. But it's more the side stuff that I don't like."

Rodgers alluded to the Jets' turnaround last year as proof that the current squad can get back on track. He mentioned how last year's team also started 1-2 before reeling off several impressive wins that included a blowout win over Rodgers' Packers in Green Bay.

Rodgers clearly hasn't lost faith in his new team, and he wants the team's support system -- Namath included -- to do the same.

"Let's stay behind our guys. Let's support our guys," Rodgers said. "Let's support the boys on the field. Let's stick with our guys, and let's have a little belief, because as we saw this weekend, anybody can beat anybody.

"I've already seen we're almost double-digit underdogs at home against Kansas City, and they're coming off a beatdown in Chicago and blah, blah, blah. It's a home game, it's 'Sunday Night Football,' it's an opportunity for us to go out there and show what we're all about."

Rodgers also provided an update on his recovery from an injury that will likely sideline him for the remainder of the season, unless his recovery/rehab go extremely well and the Jets happen to secure a playoff spot.

"It's been operating," Rodgers said of his surgically-repaired Achilles. "There's been some good days and some bad days for sure. Last week was a good week of recovery. Had a good day yesterday. Sunday was the lightest day since I started rehab and also the worst day I've had in a while.

"Yesterday was a good day. Today's a good day. Making a lot of progress. Every day is a little something. Little less swelling, little more movement, a little more mobility, a little more strength.

"We're building it up. It's just a process."