The Green Bay Packers offense sunk to an all-time low in the Aaron Rodgers era on Sunday, as they were defeated by the Washington Commanders and backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke, 23-21. The Packers now have four losses on their record. They have not lost more than four games in a season since 2018.

Perhaps the most eye-popping statistic to come out of Sunday is that the Packers went 0 for 6 on third down. It marked the first game in Rodgers' career in which he did not convert a third down, per The Athletic. The Packers hadn't gone without a third-down conversion in a game since Oct. 17, 1999. Despite the terrible start, the back-to-back NFL MVP said they can turn this ship around.

When Rodgers was asked if it felt plausible that the Packers could right their wrongs and make the playoffs, this is how he responded:

"You're g-----n right it does," Rodgers said, via ESPN. "I'm not worried about this squad. In fact, this might be the best thing for us. This week, nobody's going to give us a chance, going to Buffalo on 'Sunday Night Football,' with a chance to get exposed. Shoot, this might be the best thing for us."

Aaron Rodgers GB • QB • 12 CMP% 66.8 YDs 1597 TD 11 INT 3 YD/Att 6.55 View Profile

Rodgers has experience when it comes to mid-season turnarounds. His "R-E-L-A-X" comment after a 1-2 start in 2014 may go down in NFL lore, as Green Bay rebounded to win the NFC North with a 12-4 record. This test may be tougher, however, as the offense is struggling on multiple fronts.

On Sunday vs. Washington, Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon combined for just 38 rushing yards, while this new-look wide receiving corps again was ineffective. Sammy Watkins caught two of four targets for 36 yards, and rookie Romeo Doubs didn't catch a single of his four targets.

The Packers have their backs against the wall in what could be a pivotal Week 8 matchup on the road against the explosive Buffalo Bills. As it stands now, the Packers are 10.5-point underdogs to Josh Allen and Co., per Caesars Sportsbook. Rodgers has never been a double-digit underdog in 235 career starts --including playoffs.