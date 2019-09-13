Antonio Brown posts first video since signing with Patriots, appears to be working out with Tom Brady's trainer

It's been a quiet week on social media for Antonio Brown, which is somewhat surprising because Brown never has a quiet week on social media. It's not clear if the New England Patriots asked him to stop posting things, but if they did, the request worked. Well, it worked for 72 hours. After going three days without posting anything online, Brown returned to social media on Thursday night with an Instagram video that he posted from the TB12 Sports Therapy Center in Foxborough.

In the video, Brown appears to be working out with Tom Brady's personal trainer, Alex Guerrero. At one point, you can even hear someone who's presumably Guerrero speaking off-camera.

"It's called TB12. Let's get it," Brown is heard saying in the video. "Hey Alex, this is like 17,000 people [watching online]."

"Hello 17,000 people," Guerrero responds.

The fact that Brown is working out at the TB12 facility shouldn't come as a big surprise and that's because Brady has basically promised to take the receiver under his wing. Over the weekend, Brady apparently said that Brown could live with him if he needed to. The players also took a picture together on Monday that was widely circulated on social media. Brown is also situated near Brady in New England's locker room.

In his Instagram video, Brown didn't mention anything about the sexual assault lawsuit that has been filed against him, but he did talk about what needs to be done in a time of crisis.

"Somebody got to do this work," Brown says in the video. "In a time of crisis, all I ask is love, dedication, and focus. Stay focused. The devil will try and bring you down when you get closest to your goals. The key is, don't let him."

On a completely unrelated note, Brown also suggested that the United States should create a national football team.

"I was thinking about it, all the basketball players in the world, all the soccer players in the world, they get loved and embraced," Brown says in the video. "Maybe we need a football USA team so the world can love us because all we get is hate. Call God. I'm gone."

Despite the lawsuit, Brown is expected to make his Patriots' debut this weekend in Miami, which will likely happen unless the NFL decides to intervene at some point between now and Sunday.

As for the video, you can see the entire thing below.

The Patriots will travel to play the Miami Dolphins in Brown's first game with the team -- kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET this Sunday.