Justin Fields has emerged as a playmaker for the Bears during his second NFL season, but his campaign is officially over after Week 17's loss to the Lions. Days ahead of Chicago's regular-season finale against the Vikings, head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters that Fields will miss Week 18 with a hip injury, and backup Nathan Peterman will start at quarterback in his place.

Fields required an MRI on Monday after suffering hip soreness following Sunday's loss, Eberflus explained, and tests revealed a strain. The injury isn't a long-term concern, he added, but will sideline the QB this week. With veteran No. 2 Trevor Siemian on injured reserve, Peterman will make his first start since 2018, when he played two games as the Bills' first-string QB.

This isn't the first time Fields has battled an injury this year, and his latest issue is notable because of Eberflus' public insistence on keeping the 2021 first-round pick under center despite Chicago being eliminated from playoff contention. Fields was evaluated for a concussion in Sunday's loss to Detroit, and previously missed a game due to a shoulder separation.

The QB's absence could have implications beyond this Sunday's game. If Peterman and the Bears lose to the Vikings in Week 18, and the Texans defeat the Colts, Chicago (3-13) would be in line to own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, as opposed to Houston (2-13-1).