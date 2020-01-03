Bears make Eddie Jackson NFL's highest-paid safety with four-year extension, per agent
Jackson is now the NFL's highest-paid safety
The Chicago Bears have made the NFL's first big splash of the 2020 offseason.
On Friday, the Bears, per SportsTrust Advisors, inked strong safety Eddie Jackson to a four-year extension that is worth $58.4 million. Jackson's contract, which also included $33 million guaranteed, will pay him an average of $14.6 million per season, making him the highest-paid safety in NFL history.
A fourth-round pick in the 2017 draft, Jackson, who starred at Alabama before joining the Bears, was heading into the final year of his rookie contract prior to Friday's extension. Jackson's play during his first three seasons certainly warrants the Bears' decision to sign him longterm. In 46 regular season games, Jackson, a two-time Pro Bowler and 2018 All-Pro, has returned three of his ten career interceptions for touchdowns. Jackson's stat line also includes 26 pass breakups, 184 tackles, four forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries.
Jackson's play has helped the Bears become on of the NFL's top defenses during his first three seasons in Chicago. Since 2017, the Bears' defense has been ninth, first and fourth in the league in scoring defense. Last season, Chicago's defense was ninth in the league in both pass and run defense. They were also ninth in the NFL in third down efficiency.
Jackson's new deal vaults him over the Titans' Kevin Byard as the NFL's highest paid safety after Byard signed a five-year deal last summer that pays him an average of $14.1 million per season. Before that, the league's highest paid safeties were the Redskins' Landon Collins and the Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu, who each make $14 million per season.
It will be interesting to see how Jackson's lucrative extension will impact NFL safeties that are approaching free agency this offseason. Among the notable safeties slated to become free agents this offseason include the Patriots' Devin McCourty, the Eagles' Rodney McLeod, the 49ers' Jimmie Ward and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Jackson's teammate in Chicago.
Jackson's contract may also impact future extensions at the safety position beyond 2020. One example could be a future deal between safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and the Steelers, as Fitzpatrick -- who earned his first Pro Bowl selection after joining the Steelers two games into the 2019 season -- is entering the third year of his rookie contract.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Expert playoff picks: Titans-Patriots
The Patriots find themselves in the rare position of playing on Wild Card Weekend, and the...
-
Expert playoff picks: Bills-Texans
The Bills head to Houston to square off with Deshaun Watson and the Texans in our playoff opener
-
Steelers 2020 draft needs, fits, picks
With their 2019 season over, it's time for Steelers fans to turn their attention to the draft
-
2020 NFL playoff schedule revealed
Get all the info you need for the NFL playoffs, including the date, TV schedule, and times...
-
Vikings at Saints: Preview, predictions
Everything you need to know about New Orleans' home playoff game against Minnesota
-
Patriots' legacy with another SB win
The Pats could separate themselves from the rest of the NFL's great dynasties if they win Super...
-
49ers beat Seahawks by inches in finale
The 49ers got off to a hot start and ended Russell Wilson's comeback attempt with a crucial...
-
Ravens beat Steelers with backups
The Ravens helped end the Steelers season while putting a bow on their record-setting regular...
-
Broncos vs. Raiders live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Raiders football game