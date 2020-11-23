The Chicago Bears may be without one of their best players for Sunday's game against the NFC North rival Green Bay Packers. On Monday, the team placed two-time Pro Bowl safety on their reserve/COVID-19 list. Jackson will have to test negative throughout the week week if he is going to have a chance at facing the Packers on Sunday.

Through 10 games, Jackson has recorded 58 tackles to go with three forced fumbles this season. He also scored his sixth career defensive touchdown when he returned a fumble for a score in Chicago's Week 7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Jackson tallied seven tackles and a forced fumble in the Bears' most recent game, a 19-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on "Monday Night Football."

Jackson's play has helped Chicago's defense rank sixth in the NFL in scoring, second in touchdown passes allowed, and first in third down and red zone efficiency. But despite the success of its defense, Chicago is a .500 team entering Sunday's game against the 7-3 Packers, who are currently in first place in the North.

Eddie Jackson CHI • FS • 39 Jackson has not missed a game since the 2018 season.

Green Bay's offense, led by perennial Pro Bowl quarterback Aaron Rodgers, is third in the NFL in scoring, sixth in passing, second in touchdown passes, and fourth in third down and red zone efficiency. In Sunday's 34-31 loss to the Colts, Rodgers completed 71% of his passes with three touchdowns and one interception. But while Green Bay's passing game had considerable success, the Packers rushed for just 66 yards on 18 carries while dropping their third game of the season.

If Jackson is unable to play, his replacement will likely be Sherrick McManis, an 11-year veteran who sat out last Monday's game after breaking his index finger during Chicago's Week 9 loss to the Tennessee Titans.