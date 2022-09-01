Russell Wilson is now one of the highest-paid players in NFL history after agreeing to a reported five-year, $245 million extension with the Broncos, netting him an average of $49 million per year in new money.
The deal could eventually set off a chain reaction of additional massive extensions, with Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert, and Joe Burrow among the star quarterbacks ripe for lucrative contracts in the near future. But where does Wilson stack up amongst the richest deals ever handed out in NFL history? Let's take a look at the top 10 deals in total money and average annual value:
Top contracts in total value
|Player
|Total Contract Amount
|Year Signed
$450 million
2020
$258 million
2021
|Russell Wilson
|$245 million
|2022
|Kyler Murray
|$230.5 million
|2022
$230 million
2022
$160 million
2022
$160 million
2021
$150.815 million
2022
$150 million
2018
$141 million
2018
$140 million
2022
Top contracts in average annual value
|Player
|Average Annual Value
|Total Years
|Year Signed
Aaron Rodgers
$50,271,667
4
|2022
|Russell Wilson
|$49 million
|5
|2022
|Kyler Murray
|$46.1 million
|5
|2022
|Deshaun Watson
|$46 million
|5
|2022
Patrick Mahomes
$45 million
10
|2020
Josh Allen
$43,005,667
6
|2021
|Derek Carr
|$40,174,160
|4
|2022
Dak Prescott
$40 million
4
|2021
Matthew Stafford
$40 million
5
|2022
$35 million
1
|2022
Most guaranteed money in contracts
|Player
|Guaranteed Money
|Year Signed
|Deshaun Watson
|$230 million
|2022
|Russell Wilson
|$165 million
|2022
|Kyler Murray
|$160 million
|2022
Aaron Rodgers
$150,815,000
2022
Josh Allen
$150 million
2021
Patrick Mahomes
$141,481,905
2020
|Matthew Stafford
|$130 million
|2022
Dak Prescott
$126 million
2021
$110,042,682
2019
$107,970,683
2019
$102 million
2020