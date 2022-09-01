Russell Wilson is now one of the highest-paid players in NFL history after agreeing to a reported five-year, $245 million extension with the Broncos, netting him an average of $49 million per year in new money.

The deal could eventually set off a chain reaction of additional massive extensions, with Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert, and Joe Burrow among the star quarterbacks ripe for lucrative contracts in the near future. But where does Wilson stack up amongst the richest deals ever handed out in NFL history? Let's take a look at the top 10 deals in total money and average annual value:

Top contracts in total value

Top contracts in average annual value

Player Average Annual Value Total Years Year Signed Aaron Rodgers $50,271,667 4 2022 Russell Wilson $49 million 5 2022 Kyler Murray $46.1 million 5 2022 Deshaun Watson $46 million 5 2022 Patrick Mahomes $45 million 10 2020 Josh Allen $43,005,667 6 2021 Derek Carr $40,174,160 4 2022 Dak Prescott $40 million 4 2021 Matthew Stafford $40 million 5 2022 Kirk Cousins $35 million 1 2022

Most guaranteed money in contracts