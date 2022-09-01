KylerMurray.jpg
Russell Wilson is now one of the highest-paid players in NFL history after agreeing to a reported five-year, $245 million extension with the Broncos, netting him an average of $49 million per year in new money.

The deal could eventually set off a chain reaction of additional massive extensions, with Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert, and Joe Burrow among the star quarterbacks ripe for lucrative contracts in the near future. But where does Wilson stack up amongst the richest deals ever handed out in NFL history? Let's take a look at the top 10 deals in total money and average annual value:

Top contracts in total value

PlayerTotal Contract AmountYear Signed

Patrick Mahomes

$450 million

2020

Josh Allen

$258 million

2021

Russell Wilson$245 million2022
Kyler Murray$230.5 million2022

Deshaun Watson

$230 million

2022

Matthew Stafford

$160 million

2022

Dak Prescott

$160 million

2021

Aaron Rodgers

$150.815 million

2022

Matt Ryan

$150 million

2018

Khalil Mack

$141 million

2018

Davante Adams

$140 million

2022

Top contracts in average annual value

PlayerAverage Annual ValueTotal YearsYear Signed

Aaron Rodgers

$50,271,667

4

2022
Russell Wilson$49 million52022
Kyler Murray$46.1 million52022
Deshaun Watson$46 million52022

Patrick Mahomes

$45 million

10

2020

Josh Allen

$43,005,667

6

2021
Derek Carr$40,174,16042022

Dak Prescott

$40 million

4

2021

Matthew Stafford

$40 million

5

2022

Kirk Cousins

$35 million

1

2022

Most guaranteed money in contracts

PlayerGuaranteed MoneyYear Signed
Deshaun Watson$230 million2022
Russell Wilson$165 million2022
Kyler Murray$160 million2022

Aaron Rodgers

$150,815,000

2022

Josh Allen

$150 million

2021

Patrick Mahomes

$141,481,905

2020

Matthew Stafford$130 million2022

Dak Prescott

$126 million

2021

Jared Goff

$110,042,682

2019

Carson Wentz

$107,970,683

2019

Joey Bosa

$102 million

2020