Browns considering Jason Peters, Trent Williams in search for a left tackle, per report

The Cleveland Browns are still in pursuit of a long-term left tackle two years after the retirement of all-timer Joe Thomas, but they've got at least two new, big names on their radar ahead of 2020 free agency. According to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, new general manager Andrew Berry is "casting a wide net" to replace incumbent left tackle Greg Robinson, an impending free agent, and headlining Berry's potential targets are Jason Peters and Trent Williams.

Peters, who's spent the last 11 years with the Philadelphia Eagles, will test the open market on March 18 following an announcement by the team that the two sides had mutually agreed to enter free agency without a new deal. Williams, a 10-year veteran of the Washington Redskins, was reportedly granted permission Thursday to seek a trade out of D.C.

The Browns, Cabot said, "will explore each" -- meaning a potential signing of Peters or trade for Williams -- "along with all other options in their quest to improve the roster and protect Baker Mayfield."

Williams, specifically, has been linked to Cleveland since the 2019 season. A seven-time Pro Bowler who didn't take a snap during his age-31 campaign following a dispute with Washington over a medical issue, the former first-round draft pick repeatedly vowed to never play for the Redskins again and, despite recent communication with new coach Ron Rivera, appears bent on a change of scenery. The Browns were previously in touch with Washington about a trade for Williams, per reports, and the former All-Pro would likely be one of the surest upgrades Cleveland could make this offseason. Williams also has experience playing under new Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan, who closed the 2019 season as Washington's interim head coach.

The 38-year-old Peters is just as, if not a more, prolific of an option. While the six-time All-Pro has struggled to finish games in recent seasons, he's still been a reliable blind-side blocker when on the field, not to mention a beloved locker-room presence. A future Hall of Famer who's widely considered one of the best linemen in Eagles history, Peters could make sense as a shorter-term fix at left tackle in Cleveland. It should be noted Berry spent 2019 in the Eagles' front office, helping to re-sign Peters for an 11th year in Philadelphia.