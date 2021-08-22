The Cleveland Browns kicked off their 2021 preseason on a high note. They took down the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road thanks to a potent passing performance from their backup quarterbacks. On Sunday, they'll return home to host the New York Giants, who put together a lackluster showing at MetLife against the Jets in their first preseason action of the year. Can the visitors find traction at FirstEnergy Field?

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. Cleveland is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Giants vs. Browns odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 35.

White, a CBS Sports fantasy and gambling editor, ended the 2020 season on an 80-59 run on all NFL picks, returning more than $1,400 during that span. It's no surprise, as White has cashed huge twice in the world's most prestigious football handicapping competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest.

In addition, White has gone a stunning 23-12 on his last 35 picks involving the Giants. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, White has set his sights on Giants vs. Browns. Here are several NFL odds and betting trends for Browns vs. Giants:

Giants vs. Browns spread: Browns -4.5

Giants vs. Browns over-under: 35 points

Giants vs. Browns money line: Browns -210, Giants+180

NYG: New York was 6-2 against the spread on the road last season

CLE: Cleveland was 3-5 against the spread at home last season

Why the Giants can cover

The Giants hardly got anything going against the Jets in their first preseason game. None of the quarterbacks were very productive, and only one starting receiver caught a pass. New York is installing a new offense under Jason Garrett, and quarterback Daniel Jones needs to get reps with the first team in a shortened preseason.

The Giants could put more points on the board if the starters see extended playing time to facilitate success moving the chains. The Browns don't have as much to prove and will likely focus on pounding the ground to avoid injuring starters.

Why the Browns can cover

The Browns picked apart the Jaguars with backups and could put more of their talent on the field this weekend. While it's unlikely that running back Nick Chubb will get a heavy workload, Kareem Hunt could see action alongside quarterback Baker Mayfield and the starting offensive line.

Cleveland finished as the third-ranked rushing offense last year for a reason, and dominance up front early could lead to chunk plays. Unrest in the Giants' camp makes it hard to believe that they're ready to put a quality product on the field, so backing a team that's seen results on both sides of the ball could be the best bet.

How to make Giants vs. Browns picks

White is leaning under on the point total.

