Since winning Super Bowl XXXVII nearly 20 years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have qualified for the playoffs just twice. They lost in the wild-card round both times, with the last setback taking place after the 2007 season. The Buccaneers will look to punch their ticket to the NFL playoff bracket when they visit the Detroit Lions on Saturday. Kickoff from Ford Field is set for 1 p.m. ET.

Tampa Bay (9-5), which rallied for a 31-27 victory at Atlanta last Sunday, can clinch a playoff berth with a win or a tie. Detroit (5-9) could be without a significant portion of its coaching staff due to coronavirus contact tracing as it attempts to bounce back from a 46-25 thrashing at Tennessee in Week 15. Tampa Bay is a 9.5-point favorite in the latest Buccaneers vs. Lions odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under is 54.

Here are the NFL betting odds from William Hill and the latest trends for Lions vs. Buccaneers:

Buccaneers vs. Lions spread: Tampa Bay -9.5

Buccaneers vs. Lions over-under: 54 points

Buccaneers vs. Lions money line: Tampa Bay -440, Detroit +360

TB: Buccaneers are 3-10 against the spread in their last 13 meetings with Detroit

DET: Over has hit in nine Lions games this season

Why the Buccaneers can cover



After struggling for the first two quarters last Sunday, Tampa Bay produced five consecutive scoring drives after halftime to erase a pair of 17-point deficits and post its fourth straight road win. Tom Brady threw for a season-high 390 yards and two touchdowns, including a 46-yarder to Antonio Brown with 6:19 remaining in the fourth quarter that put the Buccaneers ahead for good.

Chris Godwin also had a TD catch, while Mike Evans recorded his first 100-yard performance since Week 4 and third overall this year, hauling in six passes for 110 yards. The 27-year-old Evans has gone two games without a scoring reception but ranks fourth in the league with 11 this season. The Texas A&M product needs 221 yards over the final two contests to reach 1,000 for the seventh time in as many seasons since being selected seventh overall in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Why the Lions can cover

Despite battling a rib injury, Matthew Stafford completed 22-of-32 pass attempts for 252 yards and a touchdown against the Titans. The 32-year-old from the University of Georgia is ninth in the league with 3,774 yards and has a TD toss in all but one of his 14 outings this year. Stafford has thrown at least 20 scoring passes (23) in nine of the last 10 seasons, falling short by one last year despite missing half the season.

D'Andre Swift ran for 67 yards and a pair of touchdowns last Sunday, giving him three in his last two games after missing three weeks due to a concussion and an illness. The 21-year-old leads the Lions with seven TD runs and also has two receiving scores this campaign.

At the age of 35, former league MVP Adrian Peterson has rushed for a team-leading 531 yards and six touchdowns in what could be the final year of his Hall-of-Fame career.

