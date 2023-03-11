Markus Golden is joining the list of talented players who will get to test free agency next week. The veteran pass-rusher has been released by the Arizona Cardinals ahead of free agency, the team announced Friday. The move saves the Cardinals $2.6 million in cap space.

Golden, who spent the past two-plus seasons in Arizona, bid adieu to the Cardinals via Twitter shortly after the news broke of his impending release.

The soon-to-be 32-year-old Golden had just 2.5 sacks last season. He had 11 sacks in 2021, the second-highest total of his career.

A second-round pick back in 2015, Golden spent his first four seasons with the Cardinals before signing with the Giants in 2019. In 2020, Golden was traded from New York to Arizona in exchange for a 2021 sixth-round pick that New York used to select cornerback Rodarius Williams.

Golden, who tallied a career-high 12.5 sacks back in 2016, has 47 career sacks in 111 career regular season games. He also has 11 career forced fumbles, 323 tackles and 61 tackles for loss.

Golden will join an impressive list of pass-rushers who are expected to be available in free agency. That list includes Bud Dupree, Leonard Floyd, Frank Clark, Robert Quinn, Yannick Ngakoue and Jadeveon Clowney, among others.