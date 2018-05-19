Cardinals send 2020 pick to Browns for potential starting cornerback in Jamar Taylor

The Browns' offseason-long process of reconstructing their secondary continued this week with trade that'll provide the Cardinals with some much-needed cornerback help.

The Cardinals announced on Saturday that they have traded a 2020 sixth-round pick to Cleveland in exchange for cornerback Jamar Taylor. NFL.com's Ian Rapoport initially reported the trade Friday, adding that Taylor has also restructured his contract to make the trade work for the Cardinals. Prior to the trade, he was scheduled to bring in $4.5 million in 2018. He's under contract through 2020.

Taylor, a second-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2013, spent the first three seasons of his career in Miami before making the move to Cleveland. He didn't do much in Miami, but he emerged as a viable cornerback with the Browns. In 2016, he registered three interceptions (the only three of his career) and 13 passes defended, and allowed a 96.3 passer rating in coverage, per Pro Football Focus. He declined in 2017, failing to intercept a pass and allowing a 113.1 passer rating in coverage.

He became expendable when the Browns drafted Denzel Ward with the fourth-overall pick and also added T.J. Carrie, E.J. Gaines and Terrance Mitchell during the offseason. The Browns also traded for Damarious Randall, but they've said that they plan to transition him from cornerback to safety.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, need help in the secondary after cutting versatile defensive back Tyrann Mathieu. Patrick Peterson remains locked in as their CB1, but he's missing a reliable partner. Taylor joins a secondary group that also includes Brandon Williams, Marcus Williams, Bene Benwikere, and Christian Campbell (among a few others). It's not yet known who will emerge as their second starting cornerback.

According to Rapoport, free agent cornerback Baushad Breeland visited the Cardinals on Thursday. So, more help could be arriving, though Rapoport added that Breeland could also sign with the Colts. Earlier this offseason, Breeland was thought to have secured a three-year deal with the Panthers, but he lost the deal when he failed a physical. If he's healthy, Breeland -- who allowed a 75.6 passer rating in coverage last year, per PFF -- would be a nice get for either of those two teams.