The Arizona Cardinals will return from Mexico City to host Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday on CBS. It's a quick turnaround for the Cardinals, who were the home team south of the border on Monday when they lost to the division-rival San Francisco 49ers. The Chargers are also looking to get back into the win column after two straight losses.

Kickoff from University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona is set for 4:05 p.m. ET. The Chargers are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Cardinals vs. Chargers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points is 48.5. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS.

Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch your local NFL on CBS matchups and much more.

How to watch Chargers vs. Cardinals

Cardinals vs. Chargers date: Sunday, Nov. 27

Cardinals vs. Chargers time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Cardinals vs. Chargers TV channel: CBS

Cardinals vs. Chargers streaming: Paramount+

Week 12 NFL picks for Chargers vs. Cardinals

Before tuning into Sunday's Cardinals vs. Chargers game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 155-109 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Cardinals vs. Chargers, the model is picking L.A. to cover the spread. With wide receiver Keenan Allen back in the fold for a second straight week, Los Angeles' offense should have more of a boost than it did in Week 11. Arizona's defense hasn't faired well against the pass, so Herbert can air this game out.

The Cardinals expect Kyler Murray to return this week after nursing a hamstring injury, but Arizona's offense could still be hampered if he is not 100% healthy. This could be an uphill battle for both teams, but Los Angeles should be able to win by at least a field goal.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS