Chargers' Anthony Lynn legitimately bullish on Tyrod Taylor, who could start more than one season, per report
It appears as though the Chargers already have their starting quarterback for 2020 on the roster
Many analysts speculate that the Los Angeles Chargers will draft a quarterback later this month, but the team has never indicated they were interested in doing so. While they parted ways with Philip Rivers this offseason, they still have Tyrod Taylor on roster -- who has plenty of experience as a starter in this league. According to a recent report, the Chargers are more than comfortable handing over the starting responsibilities to him.
In Monday's Football Morning in America column, Peter King reported that Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn is "legitimately bullish" on Taylor, and believes that he could be the starting signal-caller for multiple seasons. Earlier this month, Lynn even said that Taylor was in the "driver's seat" to start for Los Angeles, but admitted that nothing had been finalized. According to this new report, Lynn is not just comfortable, but maybe even excited about the prospect of Taylor ushering in a new era for the Chargers.
Taylor spent three seasons as the starting quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, and put together a couple of decent seasons. In both 2015 and 2016, he threw for over 3,000 yards and 37 combined touchdowns as opposed to just 12 interceptions. In his career, he's 23-21-1 as a starter. He began his NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens, and played a few games for the Cleveland Browns before signing with the Chargers last offseason.
The Chargers currently hold the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and while many believe they are poised to take former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert, they may end up taking an offensive tackle such as Tristan Wirfs out of Iowa or Jedrick Wills Jr. out of Alabama.
Last month, the Chargers traded left tackle Russell Okung to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for offensive guard Trai Turner, so there is a hole at tackle. Los Angeles also could go with a talented piece on defense such as linebacker Isaiah Simmons out of Clemson or Derrick Brown out of Auburn, but even if they do select a quarterback with their No. 6 overall pick, that QB might have to play behind Taylor for a year or two.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL win totals 2020: Bills over 9
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2020 NFL season 10,000 times.
-
Zuerlein: I expect to win the job in DAL
For the first time in a decade, there's a true kicking competition coming to Dallas
-
Draft superlatives for the 2020 class
Handing out early honors to NFL draft prospects
-
Colts release new logo, uniform changes
The Colts are honoring their past with these savvy new changes
-
Teams that need offensive linemen
The clock is ticking on these teams to upgrade their offensive lines
-
Raiders could not play in Vegas in 2020
The Raiders may not play in Las Vegas in 2020 if the stadium is not completed in time
-
LIVE: CBS Sports HQ Mock Draft 4.0
Follow along as we make the call on the first 32 picks of the 2020 NFL Draft
-
Monday Draft Monday 3.0 recap
NFL teams weren't afraid to move up, back, and out of the first round during Monday's mock...
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game