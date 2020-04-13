Chargers' Anthony Lynn legitimately bullish on Tyrod Taylor, who could start more than one season, per report

Many analysts speculate that the Los Angeles Chargers will draft a quarterback later this month, but the team has never indicated they were interested in doing so. While they parted ways with Philip Rivers this offseason, they still have Tyrod Taylor on roster -- who has plenty of experience as a starter in this league. According to a recent report, the Chargers are more than comfortable handing over the starting responsibilities to him.

In Monday's Football Morning in America column, Peter King reported that Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn is "legitimately bullish" on Taylor, and believes that he could be the starting signal-caller for multiple seasons. Earlier this month, Lynn even said that Taylor was in the "driver's seat" to start for Los Angeles, but admitted that nothing had been finalized. According to this new report, Lynn is not just comfortable, but maybe even excited about the prospect of Taylor ushering in a new era for the Chargers.

Taylor spent three seasons as the starting quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, and put together a couple of decent seasons. In both 2015 and 2016, he threw for over 3,000 yards and 37 combined touchdowns as opposed to just 12 interceptions. In his career, he's 23-21-1 as a starter. He began his NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens, and played a few games for the Cleveland Browns before signing with the Chargers last offseason.

The Chargers currently hold the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and while many believe they are poised to take former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert, they may end up taking an offensive tackle such as Tristan Wirfs out of Iowa or Jedrick Wills Jr. out of Alabama.

Last month, the Chargers traded left tackle Russell Okung to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for offensive guard Trai Turner, so there is a hole at tackle. Los Angeles also could go with a talented piece on defense such as linebacker Isaiah Simmons out of Clemson or Derrick Brown out of Auburn, but even if they do select a quarterback with their No. 6 overall pick, that QB might have to play behind Taylor for a year or two.