Chargers' Hunter Henry has a lacerated kidney, status moving forward unknown

The Los Angeles Chargers may have to move forward without one of their most important passing-game weapons. Tight end Hunter Henry suffered a lacerated kidney and his status moving forward is uncertain, according to Chargers coach Anthony Lynn.

Henry has largely taken over the primary tight end role from the legendary Antonio Gates this season, playing 65 percent of the Chargers' offensive snaps to Gates' 43 percent (Gates hadn't played more than a third of the snaps since Week 10, before playing 23 of 64 snaps this week. He hasn't played more than half the snaps since Week 5). Henry has been an important target over the middle of the field for Philip Rivers, catching 45 passes for 579 yards and four touchdowns. He'd been on a really nice run during the Chargers' winning streak before getting held to three catches for 28 yards during the team's Saturday-night loss to their division rival Kansas City Chiefs.

Chargers wideout Keenan Allen suffered a lacerated kidney back in 2015, and he was soon ruled out for the season. The circumstances are different, and we don't know whether the severity of Henry's kidney laceration is the same as Allen's was, but it would make sense that he has to miss at least some time.

He's not the only one. Running back Austin Ekeler has a broken hand, Lynn said, though it's possible he could still play with that injury. Linebacker Denzel Perryman, however, is expected to miss time with his hamstring injury, and Corey Liuget's knee injury is expected to keep him out as well. All of these injuries come at a bad time for the Chargers, who are a game back of a spot in the playoffs with two games to play.