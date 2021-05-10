The Kansas City Chiefs are still searching for some wide receiver help, and some players on the roster may have found a solution. Per NFL Insider Josina Anderson, the Chiefs have reached out to former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Dede Westbrook to engage his interest in the team. Westbrook has also had discussions with the Minnesota Vikings and Cincinnati Bengals as his free agent market begins to heat up.

Westbrook, a fourth-round pick in 2017, had 159 catches for 1,716 yards and nine touchdowns in his first three seasons. He played just two games last season and had just one catch for 4 yards before suffering a season-ending ACL injury in October. Westbrook is just 27 years old and was targeted 202 times in the prior two seasons before being relegated to fourth on the depth chart last season.

The Chiefs have been searching for a No. 2 wide receiver throughout free agency, striking out on JuJu Smith-Schuster and Josh Reynolds in the early stages of the signing period. Kansas City selected Cornell Powell in the fifth round of the NFL Draft and have Mecole Hardman, Demarcus Robinson, and Byron Pringle in the fold. Chiefs general manager Brett Veach is just fine rolling into the season with the contingent he has.

Craving even more NFL coverage focusing on previews, recaps, news and analysis? Listen below and follow the Pick Six podcast for a daily dose of everything you need to follow pro football.

"As far as the wideout position, we're certainly excited having Tyreek (Hill), Mecole (Hardman), getting D-Rob (Demarcus Robinson) back for us was big and we're certainly extremely high on Byron Pringle," Veach said. "I think we all believe in him and the progress and the work that he's put in. We are certainly hopeful for him. We have Antonio Callaway coming in. We're excited about him.

"We'd like to get these guys in and get your hands on them and hopefully by the end of training camp we will. ... We'll always keep our free agency board updated and be ready to go."

Westbrook was one of just 23 players to have 66+ catches in 2018 and 2019, so he has a pedigree of success in the league. If the Chiefs are able to land Westbrook, it would be the ultimate "low-risk, high-reward" move.