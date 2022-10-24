The Indianapolis Colts are making a change at quarterback, as the team announced Monday that Sam Ehlinger will now start in place of the veteran Matt Ryan. Per the team, Ryan suffered a Grade 2 shoulder separation in the 19-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. While Ryan is injured, the Colts plan to make Ehlinger the starting quarterback for the rest of the season -- starting this Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

"Right now the move is for Sam to be the starter for the rest of the season," head coach Frank Reich said, via the Colts' official website.

The Colts fell to 3-3-1 with their loss to the Titans on Sunday. Ryan completed 33 of 44 passes for 243 yards and one touchdown, but also threw back-to-back interceptions in the second quarter -- including a 76-yard pick six that ended up being Tennessee's only touchdown of the game. The Colts sent the Atlanta Falcons a third-round pick this offseason for their longtime quarterback.

In seven games played this season, Ryan threw for 2,008 yards, nine touchdowns and a league-leading nine interceptions. He's also been sacked 24 times, which is tied for most in the NFL.

Coach Reich said it was "extremely difficult" to make this quarterback change. He also said he's been "particularly impressed with Ehlinger this year in practice," and the "special sauce" he brings to the offense.

Ehlinger was a sixth-round pick of the Colts in 2021 out of Texas. He played in three games last year, but did not throw a pass. In the preseason this year, Ehlinger completed 24 of 29 passes for 289 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also rushed for a touchdown.

Reich is in his fifth season as head coach of the Colts, and Ehlinger will be his seventh starting quarterback.