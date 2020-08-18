Watch Now: Time to Schein: The Cowboys have a realistic chance to win a Super Bowl this year ( 2:53 )

In his bid to return to the NFL after essentially a two-year hiatus, wide receiver Dez Bryant has seemingly drawn considerable interest from the Baltimore Ravens, who are set to host the former All-Pro for a workout. All signs suggest, however, that the 31-year-old pass catcher would still welcome a return to the Dallas Cowboys. Apparently his old team isn't opposed to the idea, either. ESPN's Josina Anderson reports that while a reunion between Bryant and the Cowboys is "unlikely" at this time, "Dez still has love in that building" and Dallas has had discussions about the possibility.

CBS Sports' Patrik Walker reported in February that Bryant directly contacted Cowboys executive Stephen Jones about the possibility of rejoining the team, and Jones was "not ruling it out" at that time. The fact that conversations have reportedly resurfaced indicates Bryant has a legitimate market, if not a likely one, in Dallas.

It's not hard to see why Bryant would embrace another chance to play with the Cowboys. While he initially sought an opportunity to play Dallas twice a year following his 2018 release, the receiver has talked openly about how he never wanted to leave the team that drafted him 24th overall back in 2010. Besides the fact Dallas is where he once ranked among the NFL's top wideouts, the Cowboys are also loaded offensively entering the 2020 season, with Bryant himself all but lobbying a move to tight end in order to accommodate the rest of the team's current weapons.

Still, it's unclear exactly how much Bryant has left in the tank. The three-time Pro Bowler was one of the game's premiere red-zone targets at the peak of his Cowboys career, but his numbers began to dip starting in 2015, when he battled foot and ankle injuries. The veteran never posted a catch percentage above 52 percent from 2015-2017, and days after signing with the New Orleans Saints late in the 2018 campaign, he landed on injured reserve with a torn Achilles.