Cowboys injury update vs. Eagles: Tyron Smith, La'El Collins return to practice, Amari Cooper remains doubtful

It's nothing definitive just yet, but it sure does give the Dallas Cowboys a bit of a morale boost regarding their laundry list of injuries heading into their battle with the Philadelphia Eagles. Both clubs are banged up in a major way, but it's the Cowboys who are itching to get back both of their starting offensive tackles in Week 7.

Both Tyron Smith and La'El Collins were absent in the disappointing 24-22 loss to the New York Jets, and Dak Prescott felt it in a big way. Seemingly more often than not, Prescott found himself getting up after a big hit from a pass rusher, and it marked yet another outing in which the Cowboys had trouble stopping opposing players from putting hands on their franchise quarterback. That may change soon, though, because both Smith and Collins returned to practice after not participating on Wednesday or in any the week prior -- with this being the first time Smith was listed as anything other than "Did Not Participate" since suffering his high ankle sprain against the New Orleans Saints.

Both were limited on Thursday, but that's still a big step in the direction of potentially taking the field on Sunday. The team will continue to monitor both closely and Friday will be key in determining their chances against the Eagles, with the expectation they'll both be listed as questionable and likely go on to be game-time decisions.

If one or both can play, it increases the Cowboys chances of winning greatly, but especially if that one is Smith -- a perennial All-Pro.

There are other injuries the team must worry about as well, however, with three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper still absent from practice after being knocked out of the contest with the Jets due to a thigh bruise. Cooper hopes he can go against the Eagles, but the odds are far from being in his favor. The injury is a re-aggravation of one suffered in the loss to the Green Bay Packers, and there's a strong chance he'll be held out this week -- with a bye week to follow that would allow him two weeks to rest and recover for an all-important push in the second half of the season.

He's joined this week on the practice sideline by fellow wideout Randall Cobb, who was absent against the Jets with back tightness that has not allowed him to return to practice as of yet. As with each of the stars listed above, along with starting cornerbacks Byron Jones and Anthony Brown -- both nursing a hamstring injury that has sidelined them as well in practices this week -- Friday will be the day to watch to determine who has even a remote chance of playing in this all-important NFC East battle.

With both clubs nursing triage units, this game will come down to who can get more of their star players on the field this week.