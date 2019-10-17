Cowboys injury update vs. Eagles: Tyron Smith, La'El Collins return to practice, Amari Cooper remains doubtful
The injury bug has taken a chunk out of the Cowboys roster, but what happened Thursday has them smiling a bit
It's nothing definitive just yet, but it sure does give the Dallas Cowboys a bit of a morale boost regarding their laundry list of injuries heading into their battle with the Philadelphia Eagles. Both clubs are banged up in a major way, but it's the Cowboys who are itching to get back both of their starting offensive tackles in Week 7.
Both Tyron Smith and La'El Collins were absent in the disappointing 24-22 loss to the New York Jets, and Dak Prescott felt it in a big way. Seemingly more often than not, Prescott found himself getting up after a big hit from a pass rusher, and it marked yet another outing in which the Cowboys had trouble stopping opposing players from putting hands on their franchise quarterback. That may change soon, though, because both Smith and Collins returned to practice after not participating on Wednesday or in any the week prior -- with this being the first time Smith was listed as anything other than "Did Not Participate" since suffering his high ankle sprain against the New Orleans Saints.
Both were limited on Thursday, but that's still a big step in the direction of potentially taking the field on Sunday. The team will continue to monitor both closely and Friday will be key in determining their chances against the Eagles, with the expectation they'll both be listed as questionable and likely go on to be game-time decisions.
If one or both can play, it increases the Cowboys chances of winning greatly, but especially if that one is Smith -- a perennial All-Pro.
There are other injuries the team must worry about as well, however, with three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper still absent from practice after being knocked out of the contest with the Jets due to a thigh bruise. Cooper hopes he can go against the Eagles, but the odds are far from being in his favor. The injury is a re-aggravation of one suffered in the loss to the Green Bay Packers, and there's a strong chance he'll be held out this week -- with a bye week to follow that would allow him two weeks to rest and recover for an all-important push in the second half of the season.
He's joined this week on the practice sideline by fellow wideout Randall Cobb, who was absent against the Jets with back tightness that has not allowed him to return to practice as of yet. As with each of the stars listed above, along with starting cornerbacks Byron Jones and Anthony Brown -- both nursing a hamstring injury that has sidelined them as well in practices this week -- Friday will be the day to watch to determine who has even a remote chance of playing in this all-important NFC East battle.
With both clubs nursing triage units, this game will come down to who can get more of their star players on the field this week.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Broncos vs Chiefs odds and expert picks
Larry Hartstein has his finger on the pulse of Von Miller and the Broncos.
-
Top Picks: Three best bets for TNF
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Chiefs vs. Broncos odds, picks, TNF sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Broncos vs. Chiefs game 10,000 times.
-
Nine players the Eagles should trade for
The Eagles need help at a lot of positions and one of these players could fill a gaping hole
-
Barkley says 'no doubt' ankle is healed
Barkley is eager to get the Giants back into the win column
-
Why Garrett took the high road
Danny Kanell and Raja Bell discuss what Garrett should've done in this situation
-
Packers come back to beat Lions on MNF
The Packers got off to an awful start, but had the final say in Green Bay
-
Conner, D help Steelers upset Chargers
Hodges didn't need to do much as his teammates gave him plenty of help