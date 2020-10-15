In the hours and days after Dak Prescott suffered his season-ending ankle injury on Sunday, the Cowboys quarterback heard from a lot of well-wishers. However, one person Prescott didn't hear from is Washington quarterback Alex Smith. If anyone knows what it's like to battle back from a brutal leg injury, it's Smith. Back in Week 11 of 2018, Smith suffered a compound fracture in his leg that resulted in a broken tibia and fibula. On Prescott's end, he sustained a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle during the Cowboys' 37-34 win over the Giants.

Smith actually does plan on reaching out to his fellow NFC East quarterback at some point, but it's not going to be anytime soon, and Smith actually has a good reason for that. During an interview on The Dan Patrick Show, Smith explained that he hadn't talked to Dak yet because he didn't want to "scare the hell" out of Prescott.

"For me, I've been thinking about him a lot. I've checked up on him through our mutual friends and seeing how he's doing," Smith said. "I thought a lot about shooting him a text, but part of me also didn't want to scare the hell out of him by shooting him a text and then getting him thinking he might be headed down this road. I feel like I kind of want to let the infection risk kind of get out of the way and hopefully reach out here soon."

That's probably for the best.

In Smith's situation, after he suffered his injury, he underwent what was supposed to be a one-off surgery, but shortly after the operation, Smith's leg became infected with a flesh-eating bacteria. After that happened, Smith had to undergo 16 more surgeries before the problem was under control. According to Smith's wife, Elizabeth, amputation of the leg was considered at one point.

Smith smartly doesn't want Prescott worrying about any of those possibilities, so he's going to hold off on contacting the Cowboys quarterback for now. For now, Smith will be keeping tabs from afar.

"I feel like [Dak and I] have a ton in common because he played through my same coaches all through college," Smith said. "So Dak is a guy I keep up with a lot, certainly in the division as well. Someone I have a ton of respect for, I love his game. I love him as a human being, everything he's about."

As for Prescott, he shared his first public words since undergoing surgery earlier this week and you can read about what he had to say by clicking here.