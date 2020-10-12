Dak Prescott's season is now seemingly over. The two-time Pro Bowl quarterback was again orchestrating a rally for the Dallas Cowboys after tossing an early pick-six, connecting often with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb to deliver one big play after another. But when he took to using his legs to convert late in the third quarter, his right ankle got caught beneath the defender and the turf. The cart was brought out to take Prescott to the locker room, and it appeared he suffered either a broken or dislocated ankle.

It's now been confirmed to be a compound fracture, the team announced, and he will undergo ankle surgery on Sunday evening, per CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora. The procedure will be done to cleanse the injury and ensure a more clean healing, but the likelihood of Prescott returning in 2020 is virtually nil -- barring a miracle recovery.

Warning: The clip below shows the replay of what happened to Prescott's ankle on the play in question.

Needless to say, Prescott was emotional.

Prescott is a resident ironman for the Cowboys, having not missed a single game in his record-setting four-year career.

Currently having the best year of his career, Prescott is in yet another contract year by way of a $31.4 million franchise tag -- angling for what should be a massive payday next offseason.The Cowboys will now turn to Andy Dalton in the hopes of the veteran being able to step in and win games, which is precisely what they signed him for this offseason.