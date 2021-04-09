Damarious Randall is returning to Seattle, the Seahawks announced on Friday. But instead of lining up at safety, the veteran defensive back is going back to cornerback, his position during his first three NFL seasons.

The Packers' first-round pick in the 2015 draft, Randall served as a cornerback throughout his time in Green Bay. He was largely productive at corner, as he intercepted 10 passes while breaking up 32 more in three seasons. Randall made the move from cornerback to strong safety after joining the Browns in 2018. That season, he recorded four interceptions (tying his career high) while also making a career-high 85 tackles.

Randall's production fell off in 2019, when he split time at free and strong safety. He failed to record an interception for the first time in his career. He was more of a force in Cleveland's pass rush, however, as he recorded the first 2.5 sacks of his career.

Randall was primarily used on special teams during his 10 games with the Seahawks last season. He returns to a Seattle defense that currently includes fellow cornerbacks Ahkello Witherspoon, Jayson Stanley, Tre Flowers and Linden Stephens. Randall will help Seattle fill the voids left by Shaquill Griffin and Quinton Dunbar's departures.

The signing of Randall is even more significant when considering that the Seahawks have only three picks in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft. In his recent Seahawks mock draft, CBS Sports NFL writer Patrik Walker has Seattle talking former Oklahoma offensive lineman Creed Humphrey with the 56th overall pick, former Pittsburgh pass rusher Patrick Jones II with the 129th pick, and former Oklahoma cornerback Tre Brown with the 250th pick.