Things are going to get challenging for the Seattle Seahawks in the 2021 NFL Draft. Unlike other teams around the league, they're not flush with picks, and are down another after wisely sending their fifth-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for offensive guard Gabe Jackson -- whom they've now awarded a three-year contract worth $22.75 million. They followed that move by signing two-time All-Pro wide receiver Tyler Lockett to a four-year deal worth $69.2 million, decreasing their potential need at wideout in the process.

These types of moves will go a long way in attempting to appease Russell Wilson, the future Hall of Fame quarterback voicing his displeasure this offseason with the Seahawks' refusal to include him in building the roster, and much of it stemming from his perennial lack of stout offensive line protection. And so it goes, that unless Seattle wants to continue seeing its relationship with Wilson spiderweb like a chip in a windshield that's left unrepaired, they'll likely have to throw another elite player at the O-line in late April. Reports have it the Chicago Bears aren't giving up hope yet on potentially peeling away Wilson, despite having named Andy Dalton their starting QB, but as long as Seattle continues to shrug off their offers while making moves to keep Wilson upright -- things can be repaired in the Pacific Northwest.

With only three picks in this year's draft, however, they can't afford to miss on either side of the ball.

Round (Overall Pick) Prospect College 2 (56) Creed Humphrey, iOL Oklahoma 4 (129) Patrick Jones, II, EDGE Pittsburgh 7 (250) Tre Brown, CB Oklahoma

[Mock machine: The Draft Network]

With Jackson now locked into the interior of the offensive line, keep the party going by grabbing Humphrey. He can not only step in and be a Day One starter at center, but also provides an ability to flex to guard if needed -- giving you more depth and competition for starter at two positions (with Jackson having right guard well in hand). Humphrey is a two-time Big-12 Offensive Lineman of the Year and a two-time First Team All-Big 12 talent who would ensure Wilson stays clean even if the Seahawks lose a body atop their interior O-line depth chart.

From there, flip the coin to defense and call on an impressive, but often overlooked, pass rusher in Jones to help a pass-rush needy unit. He won't offer much in the way of a LEO, but he's a terror with his hand in the dirt. The First Team All-ACC edge beast delivered 17.5 sacks in his final 22 games at Pittsburgh, and the Seahawks would certainly stand to benefit from his presence, as they would Brown -- a pick that would be great value in the final round in drafting a turbo-charged, aggressive and physically talented cornerback to a secondary in need of just that.