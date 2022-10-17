Veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson is not ready to hang up the cleats just yet. On Tuesday, NFL Media reported that the 35-year-old speedster is signing with the Baltimore Ravens. It was reported earlier this week that Jackson was scheduled to visit the team. His workout apparently went well, as he will reportedly put pen to paper Tuesday afternoon.

Jackson has said that he was not looking to retire just yet, and now, he's found an intriguing landing spot.

"I'm not officially retired," he said recently on the "I AM ATHLETE" podcast. "I'm ready to get back to it,"

Jackson also listed three teams he would want to play for: the Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers and Ravens. Speaking about Baltimore, he said, "I like Lamar Jackson's game right now. Jackson and Jackson."

The 3-3 Ravens are coming off of a loss to the New York Giants, and could use some help at wide receiver. Jackson could provide the team with a deep threat for Lamar Jackson if he can remain healthy.

Jackson last played in 2021, splitting his time between the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders. He record a combined 454 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games (four starts). A second-round draft pick in 2008, Jackson spent his first six seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles before heading to Washington for three, Tampa Bay for two and back to Philadelphia for two more.

The three-time Pro Bowler has 14 years of NFL experience, totaling 632 catches for 11,110 yards and 62 touchdowns (58 receiving and four rushing). He has led the league in yards per catch four times and has the most 60-plus yard touchdowns in league history with 26.

Both of the Ravens' starting wide receivers in Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay have yet to clear 250 receiving yards after six weeks. Bateman has missed the past two games due to a sprained foot, but head coach John Harbaugh says that he is close to returning. With the addition of Jackson, Baltimore's offense gets another potential home-run threat that defenses will have to account for.