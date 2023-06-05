DeAndre Hopkins is still a free agent, searching for a team (preferably a contender) to play for in 2023 and beyond. The Jacksonville Jaguars fit the mold of what Hopkins is looking for, yet they don't appear interested in signing the five-time Pro Bowl wideout.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson is confident with the talent in his wide receiver room.

"I mean, it's hard to speak on guys because we got a really good room right now," Pederson said at Jaguars minicamp Monday. "It's hard to add someone of his caliber, his talent, to a room that's already talented.

"You consider everything, but at this time it's not a reality for us to bring someone like that in."

Christian Kirk JAC • WR • #13 TAR 133 REC 84 REC YDs 1108 REC TD 8 FL 1 View Profile

Would Hopkins be the No. 1 wide receiver in Jacksonville? That's debatable with Calvin Ridley in the fold, but Hopkins certainly would make for a dangerous pairing with Ridley. The Jaguars also have Christian Kirk and Zay Jones at wide receiver, with Evan Engram getting significant targets at tight end and Travis Etienne fitting into the passing game at running back.

Jacksonville has $12,142,815 in available salary cap space, per the NFLPA. There is room to sign Hopkins, but this isn't an option for Pederson at this time. Perhaps an injury would get the Jaguars to reevaluate, but they are confident in their current group of wideouts.

Hopkins has the eighth-most receiving yards through a player's first 10 seasons in NFL history (11,298) and the fourth-most receptions after a player's first 10 seasons (853). Hopkins averaged 7.1 catches per game (fourth in NFL) and 79.7 receiving yards per game (10th in NFL) despite only playing nine games last season. He's been a first team All-Pro three times and selected to the Pro Bowl five times in his 10 NFL seasons.

While Hopkins would be the most experienced and accomplished wide receiver on Jacksonville's roster, the Jaguars are not an option right now. The Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, New York Jets, and Tennessee Titans also have commented on Hopkins' availability -- and none of those franchises appear to be interested in pursuing him at this time.