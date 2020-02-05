Eagles add former Broncos offensive coordinator, make additional staff changes, per reports

Almost a month after firing offensive coordinator Mike Groh, the Philadelphia Eagles have not officially announced his replacement, even as Groh has gone on to join ex-Eagles companion Frank Reich with the Indianapolis Colts.

This week, however, the Eagles may have taken a step toward doing so, locking up two new coaches for their offensive staff and promoting a third, as reported by ESPN, NFL Network and The Philadelphia Inquirer on Wednesday.

Quarterbacks coach Press Taylor has reportedly been given the new position of passing game coordinator, a title rarely issued by the team, while former Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello and former Mississippi State assistant Andrew Breiner are expected to fill additional roles under head coach Doug Pederson.

Taylor, the younger brother of Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor, reportedly interviewed for the Eagles' OC opening and has been a frequent target of promotion speculation in recent years. The 32-year-old is notably close with quarterback Carson Wentz, per reports, and has been with the team since 2013, when Chip Kelly hired him as an offensive quality control coach. After two years as the Eagles' assistant QBs coach from 2016-2017, he replaced John DeFilippo as the lead QBs coach starting in 2018.

Scangarello, 47, is easily the most experienced of the two additions to join Taylor. The Broncos' OC in 2019, during which he oversaw rookie QB Drew Lock's immersion into the starting lineup, his first gig running an offense came back in 2001, with D-III Carleton College. Since then, he's held OC posts at UC Davis (2008), Millsaps (2010-2011), Northern Arizona (2012-2014) and Wagner (2016) while manning assistant roles with the Oakland Raiders, Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers along the way. From 2017-2018, he served as the Niners' QBs coach, helping to integrate Jimmy Garoppolo into the team's system.

Breiner, 35, spent the past two seasons as Mississippi State's QBs coach and passing game coordinator. A former D-II wide receiver, he previously served as the head coach of Fordham University, going 12-10 in two years after a four-season run as the program's QBs coach and offensive coordinator.

Regardless of what titles both Breiner and Scangarello are assigned, the expectation is that Pederson will continue to have final say on the Eagles' offense, including play-calling.